Communicating and interpreting, befor and after COVID

Mrs Shmoni Younan is an accomplished professional Assyrian interpreter with over 30 years of experience in her field.





She has significantly contributed to the Assyrian community by bridging the gap between Assyrian-speaking individuals and those who do not understand the language.





Mrs. Younan is widely regarded as an expert in interpreting, and her clients have always appreciated her exceptional communication skills.



In this interview, Mrs Younan talks about how covid restrictions affected how interpreting was done. Most, if not all, sessions



were conducted over the phone.





Mrs Younan says "when you are face to face with the client, you can translate more accurately because you look the client in the eyes, see their facial reaction and gesture, which helps the interpreter to understand better,".







One of the reasons for Mrs. Younan's success as an interpreter is her active involvement in the National Association of Translators and Interpreters (NAATI).





As a member of this professional authority, Mrs Younan has gained valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in interpreting.





"I believe interpreters should be culturally close to their clients to ensure clear communication between the parties involved," Mrs. Younan Said.





This is especially important when working with individuals from different cultural backgrounds.





Being culturally sensitive helps interpreters better understand a language's nuances, which can make a significant difference in ensuring that the message is accurately conveyed.





In conclusion, Mrs Younan's contribution to the interpreting profession cannot be overstated.





Her passion for interpreting, dedication to her clients, and commitment to staying current with industry trends have made her an indispensable asset to the Assyrian community.



