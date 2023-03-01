The high costs of running the Assyrian New Year Festival in Sydney

Mr David David, vice president of the Assyrian National Council -Australia, told SBS Assyrian this year's festival will be held on the closest day to the first of April; this year's festival starting period of festivities is Sunday, the second of April.





Mr David explained the enormous task of organising and bringing about Sydney's biggest Assyrian community gathering.





Over ten thousand people visit the festival annually from 10 am to 10 pm.





Mr David said it is a colossal task to entertain, accommodate and control this significant number of attendees.





"We spend a considerable amount of money paying high fees for public liability



insurance, ambulance. the police, the security and so forth," Mr David says.





Mr David said there are other expenses that the people don't see or know about, like the giant screens on display and the erection of the massive stage with all the lighting and sound engineering, all done by professional companies, which cost us tens of thousands.



