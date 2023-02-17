The Historic visit of Habbanyah

Key Points Firs Assyrians to visit the city in almost 80 years

The invitation extended by the Governor of AL-Anbar province

The visit is a statement that Assyrians are the original people of Iraq

Assyrians lived for decades in this city. Most of them were families of the British LEVIS during World War II.





From the mid-fifties of the last century onward, most Assyrian families left the city and went to Baghdad and other parts of Iraq.





Habbanyah has a significant place in the hearts of thousands of Assyrians. Especially those who lived there. Many sportsmen, writers and artists came from this city.





In the last eighty-five years, no Assyrians have been living there and Iraqi Arabs occupy most houses.





The ChaldoAssyrian Students and Youth Union took with them over one hundred people for a visit that, for some, was considered a pilgrimage.



A lunch for the visitors was prepared by the city officials Credit: ChaldoAsyrian Union Naseem Sadiq spoke to the President of the Baghdad branch of the union, Mr Sarkis Youkhannna, who said that this trip was an initiative to remind many Assyrians of the memories of their parents who lived there and prove Assyrians still exist in their homeland.





Mr Youkhanna is a member of the Iraqi Youth Parliament and has many friends in the Iraqi civil Society who live in the province of Anbar, they repeatedly have asked him to bring the Assyrians to visit the city and celebrate their history and memories and see the churches and old clubs that were established since the mid-forties last century.





Mr Youkhanna said, two buses and some private cars took this historical trip and about a hundred Assyrians joined this trip.





“ The union had to limit the number of visitors for security reasons and the logistic of organising the trip,”. Mr Youkhanna told SBS.



At the entrance of the old Mar Sawa Church Credit: ChaldoAssyrian union



Mr Youkhanna said ” The visit was officially extended to us by the governor of Al-Anbar Province and police who were notified came and escorted us to the city,”





Residents of the city received the Assyrian visitors with flowers and Olive Branches as a symbol of tolerance and brotherhood.



Some members of the visiting party Credit: ChaldoAssyrian Union



Few families who visited the city have lived in Habbanyah and they had Arab neighbours who welcomed them and invited them for lunch, and they insisted that the visitors stay the night at their places.





Mr Khoushaba told the local media that this



This visit was a statement that Assyrians were the original inhabitants of the city, but most importantly, Assyrians are the original people of Iraq. Sarkis Youkhanna





A prayer was conducted at Mar Sawa of the Assyrian Church of the East, then the visitors went to the famous Iraqi tourist spot, the Lake of Habbanyah.



Visitors at the lake of Al-Habbanyah on sunset Credit: ChaldoAssyrian union

