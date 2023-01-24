The long-awaited show: Ramina_Rated Downunder coming soon

Ramina rated

The different characters of Ramina Credit: A

She has entertained Assyrians around the world through her comedy sketches on social media. Now is the time to be seen live on stage in Australia.

Ramina Odicho is an Assyrian-American writer, content creator, and comedian based in Chicago, IL.

Branding herself as RaminaRated, she has taken Assyrian communities around the globe by storm with her hilarious content featuring original characters and sketches enjoyed by all.

She is currently on tour for her original stand-up comedy and will bring her shows to Australia for the first time.

SBS Assyrian met Emmanuel Brikha, founder of Assur King and the person responsible for arranging her Australian tour, for talking about this visit.

Mr Brikha said he saw it very interesting to bring Ramina_Rated show to Australia, after the triumphant show in the USA.

For details about this tour you can go to:
to: www.raminarateddownuder.com

Families reunite for Lunar New Year

Families reunite for Lunar New Year

