The loss of eight lives from one family due to Kurdistan authorities’ negligence

Mourners at the funeral

Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Published 12 October 2022 at 12:04pm
By Naseem Sadiq
The road of death is what people of the region call it. There have been many traffic accidents on this road that has claimed the lives of hundreds in the past years

On Saturday night 8/10/2021 on the road linking Badriya junction And Al-Qush Junction called (Death) Street. eleven people from one family were travelling in a minibus on this narrow road and collided with a truck, this road accident killed eight members of the family including the grandfather, his son and wife and five of their children. Three children from this family, two daughters and one son were critically injured and are under intensive care in The Emergency Teaching Hospital in Duhok.
car wreck.JPG
The remains of the minibus wreck Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

This tragic event caused great grief not only for relatives of the family but for the entire population of the Kurdistan region.
banner.JPG
The names of the deceased family members Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Our contributor from Nohadra (Duhok), Naseem Sadiq, filed this report explaining the incident including interviews with the Mayor of Telkaif district Mr Basim Bello and the uncle of the deceased mother (May), Mr Talal Koraeel Toma.
father and children.JPG
The three remaining children who survived the accident Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Mr Sadiq’s report is prolonged as he sees it fit to cover the story comprehensively and get the reaction of the Mayor of Telkaif and the relative of the family in regard to this tragic accident.
uncle.JPG
Mr Talal Toma, family relative in from the hospital Credit: Ninos Emmanuel
mayor.JPG
Mayor of Telkaif Basim Bello Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

