The loss of eight lives from one family due to Kurdistan authorities’ negligence

On Saturday night 8/10/2021 on the road linking Badriya junction And Al-Qush Junction called (Death) Street. eleven people from one family were travelling in a minibus on this narrow road and collided with a truck, this road accident killed eight members of the family including the grandfather, his son and wife and five of their children. Three children from this family, two daughters and one son were critically injured and are under intensive care in The Emergency Teaching Hospital in Duhok.



The remains of the minibus wreck Credit: Ninos Emmanuel



This tragic event caused great grief not only for relatives of the family but for the entire population of the Kurdistan region.



The names of the deceased family members Credit: Ninos Emmanuel



Our contributor from Nohadra (Duhok), Naseem Sadiq, filed this report explaining the incident including interviews with the Mayor of Telkaif district Mr Basim Bello and the uncle of the deceased mother (May), Mr Talal Koraeel Toma.



The three remaining children who survived the accident Credit: Ninos Emmanuel



Mr Sadiq’s report is prolonged as he sees it fit to cover the story comprehensively and get the reaction of the Mayor of Telkaif and the relative of the family in regard to this tragic accident.

