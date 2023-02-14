The role SBS Radio plays on the settlement of migrants

sbs assyrian 1976.jpg

Left to right: Philimon Darmo, Nelly Dacoodi and Dinkha warda at Ross Saunders Studios in Balmain prerecording the Assyrian program-Sep 1976 Credit: sbs.jpg

Monday 13 Feb 2023, was World Radio Day, an event marked by the United Nations to celebrate the role Radio plays in our life

SBS Assyrian interviewed Mr Dinkha Warda, one of the founders of SBS Assyrian program. He was the manager of the program from 1976 until the early 1990s.

Mr Warda talks about the importance of SBS radio in helping new arrivals settle in Australia.

Mr Warda says " The first Assyrian broadcast in June 1976 was received with great joy and happiness, as the community did not have any media outlets in Australia in the Assyrian language,"

The program was pre-recorded at home with limited technology and resources and sent to the station for broadcast.

Later, the team used to prepare the program, brought all the LP recordings of the songs and broadcast the news live.

SBS Assyrian played a great role in delivering a service to Sydney's young but growing community. People were eagerly awaiting Tuesdays when the Assyrian program was on, to listen to.

Mr Dinkha says, despite the growing use of social media and online podcasts, the radio still plays a vital role in providing information and entertainment to the masses everywhere.
