The start of new term of Assyrian Language College

Mr Atto says he is very excited to receive the current and the new students eager to learn the Assyrian language.





Principle of the Assyrian college says consistency of the students attending the classes is a challenge. Many are workers or students who work or study in the city. By the time they arrive at the lessons, they are already exhausted.





"Throughout the years, we have seen many drop out, but on the same token, many are determined to continue to advance in their learning of the Assyrian language." Mr Atto said.



Enrolment for new students will resume from Monday, the sixth of February, 2023.

