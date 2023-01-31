The start of new term of Assyrian Language College

anwar atto.jpg

Principal of The Assyrian College Anwar Atto Credit: SBS Assyrian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Rabi Anwar Atto, the Principle of the Assyrian Language College, talks about the start of the new term that will start Monday 6/2/2023

Mr Atto says he is very excited to receive the current and the new students eager to learn the Assyrian language.

Principle of the Assyrian college says consistency of the students attending the classes is a challenge. Many are workers or students who work or study in the city. By the time they arrive at the lessons, they are already exhausted.

"Throughout the years, we have seen many drop out, but on the same token, many are determined to continue to advance in their learning of the Assyrian language." Mr Atto said.
Enrolment for new students will resume from Monday, the sixth of February, 2023.
Classes are open to adult Assyrians and non-Assyrians
Share

Latest podcast episodes

june.JPG

Assyrian archaeologist tells of her trip to Northern Iraq

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 31 JANUARY 2023

the portrait.jpg

Why Evan Yako's concert is worthy of a standing ovation

Evan Yako poster 1.jpg

Highlights of Evan Yako's concert at the Sydney Opera House