The tragidy of traffic accident that killed 8 members of one family

Naseem Sadiq met Sevan Ashoot, the uncle of the survivors of a traffic accident on Saturday, 8 October 2022, on the road linking Badriya junction And Al-Qush Junction called (Death) Street, that killed 8 members of one family and left three children incritical condition.





Mr Ashoot was waiting in the front of the emergency room said his niece, who suffered a severe head injury and needs special treatment.



Doctors at the hospital are trying their best to treat her, but her injuries are so severe that the hospital is not capable to treat her condition. He says the relatives are trying to see if she can be sent to overseas hospitals in hope of better treatment.



Mr Ashoot thanked members of the community from Armenians, Assyrians and Chaldeans and even Kurdish people who all are shocked and saddened by this tragic event.





