What happened to the survivors of the tragic family accident from Duhok?

poster.jpg

Memories from the tragic death of eight people from one family in Duhok by a car accident in 2022 Credit: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

In October 2022, Assyrians in Duhok were shocked by the news of the death of eight people, including 4 children from one family, in a tragic car accident.

Four months after this sad event, SBS Assyrian contributor from Nohadra, Naseem Sadiq, followed up with a relative of the Stephan family whose eight immediate members died and only three children survived with severe injuries.

Mr Sadiq spoke to a family relative, Mr Dindar Albazi and asked him about the condition of the three remaining children, especially one daughter, Siranosh, who was the worst injured.

Mr Albazi said "Siranosh is currently in Armenia under treatment. I like to thank the Armenian church in Duhok for their support and for helping us to send her to Armenia for treatment.
Mr Albazi expressed his disappointment with the Clan of the truck driver involved in the accident.
Read about the report of the accident when it happened here embedded
READ MORE

'Road of death': Perilous stretch in Kurdistan claims another eight lives


According to Iraqi traditions, if there is a death in an accident, the other party's family must compensate the deceased's family.

Mr Albazi said until now, nobody from the family has apologised or offered any condolences or compensation, as is the tradition in the Kurdistan region.
READ MORE

Latest on a devastating traffic accident that claimed eight members of one family


" the worse thing is, no Assyrian or Chaldean Church nor any Assyrian party or organisation has offered any support for those children, "Mr Albazi said.

Mr Albazi thanked many individual Assyrians and some individual Kurds who have helped in supporting the children financially.

Find out more by listening to a detailed interview in this podcast.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news saturday poster.JPG

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 25 FEBRUARY 2023

oliver main asset.jpg

How can Australian universities help the government send more explicit messages to the public?

epaselect UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

UN resolution urges Russia to end war in Ukraine as anniversary marked

Illuminated skyline with outdoor cinema, showing beautiful landscape

#31 Talking about movies