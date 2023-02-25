What happened to the survivors of the tragic family accident from Duhok?

Four months after this sad event, SBS Assyrian contributor from Nohadra, Naseem Sadiq, followed up with a relative of the Stephan family whose eight immediate members died and only three children survived with severe injuries.





Mr Sadiq spoke to a family relative, Mr Dindar Albazi and asked him about the condition of the three remaining children, especially one daughter, Siranosh, who was the worst injured.





Mr Albazi said "Siranosh is currently in Armenia under treatment. I like to thank the Armenian church in Duhok for their support and for helping us to send her to Armenia for treatment.



Mr Albazi expressed his disappointment with the Clan of the truck driver involved in the accident.



According to Iraqi traditions, if there is a death in an accident, the other party's family must compensate the deceased's family.





Mr Albazi said until now, nobody from the family has apologised or offered any condolences or compensation, as is the tradition in the Kurdistan region.



" the worse thing is, no Assyrian or Chaldean Church nor any Assyrian party or organisation has offered any support for those children, "Mr Albazi said.





Mr Albazi thanked many individual Assyrians and some individual Kurds who have helped in supporting the children financially.



