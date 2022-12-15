What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Highlights Bushwalkers get lost every day, but smart planning can save your life.

If lost, sit down and calm yourself before you make any poor decisions.

Mobile reception is not guaranteed in the bush, but emergency beacons are available for hire .

SES Bush Search and Rescue volunteers will help you in an emergency.

Around 95 per cent of people lost in the bush are found within 12 hours.







This is thanks to dedicated volunteers like Caro Ryan, Deputy Unit Commander with NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue. Ms Ryan is a passionate educator in bushwalking preparedness.





“There’s a really handy acronym to remember, and it’s Trek, T-R-E-K.”





T stands for Take what you need;





R for Register your intentions;





E for Emergency communications or emergency beacon;





K for Know your route and stick to it.





