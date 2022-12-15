SBS Assyrian

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Bushwalking

Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, but despite everyone’s best effort Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images

Published 15 December 2022 at 3:07pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Bushwalkers are rescued every day in Australia. Careful preparation will reduce your chances of getting lost. But if you do lose your way, some smart choices will increase the likelihood that you are found.

Highlights
  • Bushwalkers get lost every day, but smart planning can save your life.
  • If lost, sit down and calm yourself before you make any poor decisions.
  • Mobile reception is not guaranteed in the bush, but emergency beacons are available for hire .
  • SES Bush Search and Rescue volunteers will help you in an emergency.
Around 95 per cent of people lost in the bush are found within 12 hours.


This is thanks to dedicated volunteers like Caro Ryan, Deputy Unit Commander with NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue. Ms Ryan is a passionate educator in bushwalking preparedness.

“There’s a really handy acronym to remember, and it’s Trek, T-R-E-K.”

T stands for Take what you need;

R for Register your intentions;

for Emergency communications or emergency beacon;

for Know your route and stick to it.

