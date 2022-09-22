Young Assyrian Artist Starts a Journey of Creativity

Nenous Thabit rolled up his sleeves and began work on replicating the Assyrian sculptures Since he was very young. In a modest apartment in Ankawa, where Thabit and his family took refuge after fleeing their village in Nineveh Plain, the young artist meticulously carved with his sculpting cutter the beard of Lamassu, an Assyrian deity.





The young man interested in the civilization of his Assyrian ancestors began learning the art of Assyrian sculpture from his well-known father, Thabit Mikhail, at an early age. He was helping him prepare clay and sculpting paste. His interest in the Assyrian sculptures, which he learned and memorised by heart, appeared after their destruction and looting of the Assyrian treasure at the hands of the terrorist militants.





