SBS Assyrian

Young Assyrian Artist Starts a Journey of Creativity

SBS Assyrian

000.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:24am, updated 23 September 2022 at 10:18am
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

Nenous Thabit is a young Assyrian sculptor who has such an amazing talent, he is expected to be one of the stars in this field in the future. He is currently in a tour in USA to run a number of exhibitions, Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian did this interview with him and talked about his achievements.

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:24am, updated 23 September 2022 at 10:18am
By Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
Nenous Thabit rolled up his sleeves and began work on replicating the Assyrian sculptures Since he was very young. In a modest apartment in Ankawa, where Thabit and his family took refuge after fleeing their village in Nineveh Plain, the young artist meticulously carved with his sculpting cutter the beard of Lamassu, an Assyrian deity.

002.jpg
The young man interested in the civilization of his Assyrian ancestors began learning the art of Assyrian sculpture from his well-known father, Thabit Mikhail, at an early age. He was helping him prepare clay and sculpting paste. His interest in the Assyrian sculptures, which he learned and memorised by heart, appeared after their destruction and looting of the Assyrian treasure at the hands of the terrorist militants.
001.jpg

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Assyrian Schools 001.jpg

Assyrian Aid Society Contribution in Renovation Some of Assyrian Schools in North of Iraq

SBS ASSYRIAN image for news new.jpg

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 20 September 2022

Assyrian news image

SBS Assyrian News Bulletin - 17 September 2022

Rita Bityou Oraham.jpg

Improving Cancer Patients' Journey - A Health Program in Fairfield