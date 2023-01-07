SBS Assyrian

Zaia Albazi : A Character from the Assyrian Theatre

Published 7 January 2023 at 10:13pm
By Sargon Warde
Presented by Sargon Warde
SBS Assyrian presenter Sargon Warde interviewed Assyrian actor Zaia Albazi who lives currently in Canada, Mr Albazi talked about his journey as an actor who spent long time writing and preforming Assyrian plays.

Live theatre helps to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change as theatre can be a cultural phenomenon that demands that society examines itself in the mirror, and Live theatre helps to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change. In this interview Mr Albazi discusses some of the challenges that Assyrian theatre is facing today and the need of Assyrian organisations to act promptly to empower young generations to be more active in this field.

Albazi 004.PNG
Mr Albazi preforming in a play called "The Hunchback".
