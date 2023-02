কলকাতার ট্রাম সার্ভিসের দেড়শো বছর পূর্তি, এখনো জায়গা হয়নি বিশ্ব ঐতিহ্য তালিকায়

Robert D'Andrea, an ex-tram conductor from Melbourne is seen showing a replica ticket of Kolkata tram services. Various tram lovers organizations celebrate 150 years of Tram services in Kolkata , India. The main theme of the program is to preserve the heritage tram services and promote green mobility, pollution free transport services. According to The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) website, the first tram, a horse-drawn car, rolled on track on 24th February, 1873. Tram service is in the verge of extinction due to various metro projects and modern traffic routes in the city. Currently, out of 30 tram routes, there are only 3 routes are running. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP