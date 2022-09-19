Jahin, the new CEO of the ASE, wants to support purpose-driven business for the migrants

Highlights Much to the dismay of many, young people were under-represented at the just-concluded Skills and Jobs Summit

ASE's new CEO Jahin Tanveer will spearhead various programs to help immigrant entrepreneurs of all ages

High school students will benefit from the ‘Adulting 101 classes' to move forward

Jahin was the finalist of 2022 ACT Young Australian of the Year, and 2021 Young Canberra Citizen of the Year.





As a young community leader, he is disappointed to see minimal youth representation in the Jobs and Skills Summit just wrapped up.



Mr. Jahin Tanvir is the new CEO of the Australian School of Entrepreneurship. Credit: Jahin Tanvir The young community leader and newly appointed CEO of Australian School of Entrepreneurship is helping entrepreneurs of all ages, especially from migrant communities how to get started with their business.





Jahin Tanvir says, ‘My key messages are, as a first-generation migrant and young person, we need more youth representation in jobs and skills decision-making, such as Skills and Jobs Summit, regardless of social determinants and demographics.’





When high school students embark on their adulthood, they require some valuable information which will shape their lives in future.





Jahin says, ‘There is no ‘adulting 101’ class in high school that can prepare young people for the big wide world. There were just so many skills I should have learned in school but didn’t - we want to be the place young people come to where they can learn about the real world whether that be through workshops, online education, or conferences.’





As a first-generation migrant moving to this country in 2003, Jahin wants to empower young people from all backgrounds, regardless of their age, gender or postcode with greater importance.





‘I’m looking forward to taking the lead and inspiring hundreds of thousands of Australian youths,’ says Jahin.





