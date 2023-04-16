Today is 30 years since the crime in Ahmići

16.April.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This sad anniversary awakens never-healed wounds and memories of the innocent victims of the massacre in Ahmići on April 16, 1993, when 116 people were killed in one day, including 32 women and 11 children, and almost all the houses were burned. In order to preserve the memory of the victims of the crimes during the Bosnian war and to pay them respect and mercy, we are talking to the witnesses of this war crime, to the journalist of the Media Center IZ and RTV BIR, to Mr. Nedžad Abdić from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to Mrs. Senada Hadžić and Zulejh Shadinlija from Australia.

Each of them, in their own way, fights to preserve the memory of the difficult history of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and thereby warns that the war will never happen again.

RTV Bir journalist Nedžad Abdić was a 12-year-old boy at the time, but he vividly remembers the horrors of the war in his native Vitez and Central Bosnia. He published the book "Memoari iza Bedem" and filmed the documentary film "Bedem", which focuses on the crimes against Bosniaks in 1993 in central Bosnia.
Nedzad Abdic.jfif
The book and the film are experiencing their own promotion these days in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Senada Hadžić and Zulejha Šadinlija have a deep friendship since Ahmić. They have been fighting for truth and justice all these years, telling the truth about Ahmići.

Ahmici tokom rata.jpg
Zulejha's then 29-year-old husband, Sabahudin Osmancevic, was killed that April 16, 1993.
Dzenaza ubijenima u Ahmicima.jpg
A warning to future generations not to be humiliated, according to Senada Hadžić.
Senada Hadzic i Zulejha Sadinlija.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bosnian.jpg

Vijesti za 16. april 2023. godine

16.April.jpg

Danas je 30 godina od zločina u Ahmićima

16.April.jpg

Today is 30 years since the crime in Ahmići

vijecnica sa.jpg

Ukratko iz Bosne i Hercegovine, 16.4.23.