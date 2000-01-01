Voice Referendum news in Burmese

03:25

Yes လို့ မဲပေးမလား ဒါမှမဟုတ် No လား

01:00

Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Burmese

No ကမ်ပိန်းသမားတွေ အသုံးပြုတဲ့ မဲဆွယ်ရေးနည်းလမ်း ဝေဖန်ခံရ

အောက်တိုဘာ ၁၄ ရက်မှာ လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပမယ်၊ မိမိရဲ့ အဖြေက အရေးပါအောင် ဘယ်လို လုပ်မလဲ

15:34

Voice referendum ဆိုတာဘာလဲ၊ ဩစီမှာဘာလို့ လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပမလို့လဲ

Australia Explained

14:53

Voice ပြည်လုံးကျွတ် လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲက ဘာအတွက်လဲ။

18:00

အသံဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲဆိုတာ ဘာလဲ။

လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပဖို့ ဥပဒေမူကြမ်းကို အောက်လွှတ်တော်မှာ အတည်ပြုနိုင်ပြီ

၂၀၂၂ NAIDOC သတင်းပတ် - Voice to Parliament ဆိုတာ ဘာလဲ