Voice Referendum news in Burmese
03:25
Yes လို့ မဲပေးမလား ဒါမှမဟုတ် No လား
01:00
Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Burmese
No ကမ်ပိန်းသမားတွေ အသုံးပြုတဲ့ မဲဆွယ်ရေးနည်းလမ်း ဝေဖန်ခံရ
အောက်တိုဘာ ၁၄ ရက်မှာ လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပမယ်၊ မိမိရဲ့ အဖြေက အရေးပါအောင် ဘယ်လို လုပ်မလဲ
15:34
Voice referendum ဆိုတာဘာလဲ၊ ဩစီမှာဘာလို့ လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပမလို့လဲ
Australia Explained
14:53
Voice ပြည်လုံးကျွတ် လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲက ဘာအတွက်လဲ။
18:00
အသံဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲဆိုတာ ဘာလဲ။
လူထုဆန္ဒခံယူပွဲ ကျင်းပဖို့ ဥပဒေမူကြမ်းကို အောက်လွှတ်တော်မှာ အတည်ပြုနိုင်ပြီ
၂၀၂၂ NAIDOC သတင်းပတ် - Voice to Parliament ဆိုတာ ဘာလဲ
