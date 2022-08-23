【聚焦伽马节】华裔和原住民年轻人畅谈携手共进

来自马来西亚的华人青年宇恒参加完伽马艺术节后，马上就要投入HSC的考试，但他为了能够体验书本上所描述的原住民的生活，毅然选择了前去体验而不是留在家里为考试做准备。
来自偏远的Bawaka岛的原住民青年、19岁的女孩Grace从5岁的时候开始，就在这个岛上带来访者参观，欢迎人们来到并了解她生活的土地。
本台记者陈芸在伽马文化艺术节的现场分别采访了这两位年轻人，我们来听听他们对澳大利亚社会的未来有什么看法和答案。
（点击图片收听完整采访）
