【聚焦伽马节】华裔和原住民年轻人畅谈携手共进

Grace Nanukala Burarrwanga with Lucy Chen in Bawaka

Published 23 August 2022 at 12:30pm
By Lucy Chen
Source: SBS

在伽马文化艺术节上的青年论坛，年轻人们指出：“我们将为未来提供答案，不是制造问题。”（点击图片收听完整采访）

来自马来西亚的华人青年宇恒参加完伽马艺术节后，马上就要投入HSC的考试，但他为了能够体验书本上所描述的原住民的生活，毅然选择了前去体验而不是留在家里为考试做准备。
Yu Heng and Lucy Chen( Garma Festival)

来自偏远的Bawaka岛的原住民青年、19岁的女孩Grace从5岁的时候开始，就在这个岛上带来访者参观，欢迎人们来到并了解她生活的土地。

本台记者陈芸在伽马文化艺术节的现场分别采访了这两位年轻人，我们来听听他们对澳大利亚社会的未来有什么看法和答案。

（点击图片收听完整采访）

SBS致力于用60种语言报道最新的COVID-19新闻和信息，详情请前往：sbs.com.au/coronavirus。

