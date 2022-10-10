澳洲维族人指责穆斯林国家在联合国的“背叛”行为

在联合国人权理事会16年的历史中，这是第二次成员国投票反对辩论一项动议。
一些澳大利亚维吾尔族人称，这是“在背后捅刀子”。
联合国报告：中国对待维吾尔人的举措“可能构成危害人类罪”
Protesters are seen at a rally to protest the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games outside the Channel 7 studios in Sydney, Friday, February 04, 2022. Members of the Tibetan Community of NSW and the Uyghur Community will join others to protest the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
