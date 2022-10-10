SBS 普通话电台

澳洲维族人指责穆斯林国家在联合国的“背叛”行为

BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES RALLY

Protesters are seen at a rally to protest the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games outside the Channel 7 studios in Sydney, Friday, February 04, 2022. Members of the Tibetan Community of NSW and the Uyghur Community will join others to protest the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:13am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS

19个国家投票反对辩论新疆报告，其中包括一些穆斯林占多数的国家。

在联合国人权理事会16年的历史中，这是第二次成员国投票反对辩论一项动议。


一些澳大利亚维吾尔族人称，这是“在背后捅刀子”。

联合国报告：中国对待维吾尔人的举措“可能构成危害人类罪”

