SBS Croatian

Bijeg građana iz Rusije zbog mobilizacije

SBS Croatian

UN Security Council meeting "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine"

Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation speaks at SC meeting "maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" at UN Headquarters in New York on September 22, 2022. Meeting was attended by foreign ministers of all Security Council members as well as from Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Belarus, Czech Republic and Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA) Credit: Lev Radin/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2022 at 12:06pm, updated 27 September 2022 at 1:35pm
By Ana Solomon
Source: SBS

Rusija je pozvala 300.000 rezervista da se pridruže borbama u Ukrajini zbog čega su mnogi Rusi pobjegli iz zemlje dok su u 37 gradova diljem zemlje izbili prosvjedi koji su rezultirali s više od 1300 uhićenja.

Published 27 September 2022 at 12:06pm, updated 27 September 2022 at 1:35pm
By Ana Solomon
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

King Charles III .jpg

„Lagani hrvatski“ – epizoda 92: Uloga Britanske monarhije u Australiji

Program radija SBS na hrvatskom jeziku

Program emitiran 27. rujna 2022. u 11 sati

Italy: Elections, Giorgia Meloni begins the election campaign in Ancona

Italija bi mogla dobiti prvu premijerku

Melbournes Alfred Street public housing

Što strože pandemijske mjere, to manje zadovoljstvo životom