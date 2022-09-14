SBS Dinka

Acïï Australia gam cë man adɛ̈ ke Charles III ke ye Mëlëŋde

Indigenous dancers perform at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Sunday, September 11, 2022. The monarch's representative in Australia will proclaim the ascension of King Charles III as mourning continues around the nation for Queen Elizabeth II. Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY

Published 14 September 2022 at 2:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Ajak Deng Chiengkou, Krishnani Dhanji
Wäär cennë Queen Elizabeth thou, ke wënde ee bë lɔ në thööcic yic ke ye duŋɔ̈ɔ̈rë panë UK ku jɔl ya piiny ë ke yen ke nomden. Në Australia ke Queen ee ye nomde.Wär cennë Charles thöök ke ye Mëlëk accenë Auɛtralia bë bɛ̈nbei ku gɛm ke ye nom yenë ŋäär baai. Piɛ̈ŋ në wël cïï duŋɔ̈ɔ̈r ke panë Australia ke lueel.

