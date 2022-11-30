'National Australian Archives: a treasure trove of Dutch-Australian records'

Watch the seminar with Jessie Webb below.
The 50,000th Dutch migrantarrives in Australia aboard the Sibajak in 1954. Source: Supplied / Supplied: National Archives of Australia
Published 30 November 2022 at 11:40am
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Did you know that the National Australian Archives have a rich collection of Dutch-Australian records? Jessie Webb works for the national archives in Canberra, and provided an online seminar dedicated to this topic, early this month. We asked her what kind of Dutch records are available in the archives, and how you can access them.
