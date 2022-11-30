SBS Dutch

'National Australian Archives: a treasure trove of Dutch-Australian records'

The 50,000th Dutch migrantarrives in Australia aboard the Sibajak in 1954.

The 50,000th Dutch migrantarrives in Australia aboard the Sibajak in 1954.

Published 30 November 2022 at 11:40am
By Paulien Roessink
Available in other languages

Did you know that the National Australian Archives have a rich collection of Dutch-Australian records? Jessie Webb works for the national archives in Canberra, and provided an online seminar dedicated to this topic, early this month. We asked her what kind of Dutch records are available in the archives, and how you can access them.

Watch the seminar with Jessie Webb below.
