Platypus returns to an Australian national park after major conservation effort

Platypus

Conservationists warn a rare sighting of a platypus does not indicate a healthy population of the iconic Australian animal. Credit: UNSW Centre of Ecosystem Science

One of Australia’s most unique and iconic species, the platypus, has been reintroduced into the country’s oldest national park just south of Sydney. It's a major moment for the platypus in a landmark conservation project after disappearing from the area around half a century ago.

This story is a mix of Dutch and English.
