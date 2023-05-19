This story is a mix of Dutch and English.
Platypus returns to an Australian national park after major conservation effort
Conservationists warn a rare sighting of a platypus does not indicate a healthy population of the iconic Australian animal. Credit: UNSW Centre of Ecosystem Science
One of Australia’s most unique and iconic species, the platypus, has been reintroduced into the country’s oldest national park just south of Sydney. It's a major moment for the platypus in a landmark conservation project after disappearing from the area around half a century ago.
