What do fasting and fish have to do with each other?

Kibbelingen.jpg

Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch Table

What do fasting and fish have to do with each other? We askd food blogger Nicole Holten from The Dutch Table this question. Nicole also shares two of her delicious fish recipes with us: kibbeling and salmon pie.

This interview is in Dutch.

Can you not wait to eat some kibbelingen?
Click here for the Kibbeling recipe in English.

zalmtaart.jpg
Credit: Nicole Holten / The Dutch Table
