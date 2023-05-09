Victoria Police zegt sorry voor historische behandeling van Indigenous peoples

Police Commissioner Shane Patton at the Yoorrook Justice Commission

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton is seen during a public hearing of the Yoorrook Justice Commission in Melbourne (AAP) Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

De baas van Victoria Police heeft zijn excuses aangeboden voor hoe het instituut Aboriginal Victorianen in het verleden heeft behandeld. Hoofdcommissaris Shane Patton stond tegenover de Yoorrook Justice Commission, dat de waarheid boven tafel wil krijgen met betrekking tot onrecht tegen First Nations People in de staat.

