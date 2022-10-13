Win Flights to India COMPETITION

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Schedule

Competition: Win Flights to India



Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064. Phone: 1800 500 727.



Entry Restrictions: The Competition is open to Australian residents only. If the Major Prize winner is under 18 years of age, their travelling companion must be aged 18 or over. Employees of the Promoter, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.



Competition Period: Commences: 11:00 am AEST on Monday 17 October 2022.

Closes: 11:59 pm AEST on Thursday 22 November 2022.

Maximum Number of Entries: Only one (1) entry per person permitted

Entrants must answer the following question in 25 words or less: “[Tell us why Diwali is an important celebration for you in Australia?

Entrants must register their details, including (but not limited to) name, address and phone number.

How to enter:During the Competition Period, entrants must go to sbs.com.au/DiwaliCompetition and follow the directions to complete the online entry form.

Major Prize:





There is one (1) Major Prize to be won which includes:





The class of airfare and the destination city must be booked through Flight Centre

Travel Prize Conditions:





Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.

Travel must be completed/ taken no later than 30 September 2023. Blackout dates may apply. If travel has not been redeemed within this time period, the travel voucher shall be deemed null and void.

The winner must be one of the travellers and must have current passport with at least 6 months’ validity from the travel date.

If the Major Prize winner is under 18 years of age, their travelling companion must be aged 18 or over

Travel arrangements to and from the nearest capital city airport do not form part of the prize and are the responsibility of the winner.

Prize winners are responsible for all costs not expressly listed as being included in the prize, including without limitation, meals, entertainment, other travel and accommodation, transfers, passports, visas, re-entry permits, spending money, freights, excess baggage, government taxes, departure taxes, ground transportation any tax liabilities, airport charges, any applicable surcharges and any other related costs. Travel insurance is not included in the prize and will be the responsibility of the winner(s). Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances. The Major Prize winner may elect to visit more than one city in India, or stay in more than one type of accommodation, but transfers between hotels, and/or transport between cities in India are not included in the prize.

Neither SBS, Flight Centre nor their associated companies will be held liable for any loss, damage or injury of the results directly or indirectly from the winner taking part in any aspect of the prize. The winner agrees that they take full responsibility for any activities engaged in while travelling and engaging in the prize package and will take out appropriate travel insurance.

The Major Prize must be booked through Flight Centre, prior to 30 September 2023. Bookings are subject to availability and are not re-routable. Once booked and approved by Flight Centre, any changes may incur a cancellation fee or amendment fee at the cost of the winner. Once tickets have been issued they cannot be changed.

Neither SBS, Flight Centre nor their associated companies is responsible, to the extent permitted by law, for acts of god, acts of terrorism or war (declared or undeclared) or other events beyond SBS and Flight Centre’s control which prevent awarding or acceptance of the prize in accordance with the prize description.

The prize winner and their travelling companion must travel on the same flight as each other to their destination.

Total value of all Prizes: $5000







Prize Supplier/s: Flight Centre





Winner Selection:





[One] Prize Winner will be selected from all valid entries.





A panel selected by the Promoter will judge all valid entries and the Winner(s) will be selected on [Tuesday 22nd November] at [11:00 am AEDT] at 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon, NSW 2064





Prize Winner Notification:





Once prizes have left the prize supplier’s premises, we take no responsibility for prizes damaged, delayed or lost in transit.

SBS accepts no responsibility for any loss, damages, or injury incurred to enter the competition or in connection with taking up the prizes.

All prizes are as depicted or described in the promotions for the competition and are not subject to change.

The name of the Major Prize winner will be published on the SBS website on the same day

Second Chance Selection and notification:







If a Winner cannot be contacted by [11:00 am AEDT] on [Monday December 5th 2022], the Promoter or its nominated agent will select another winner from all valid entries. Second Chance Draw winners will be notified by email and phone on [Tuesday December 6th 2022]





General Terms and Conditions



Entry into the Competition is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions. Information relating to the Competition and the above Schedule form part of the terms and conditions for the Competition. The Promoter may vary these terms and conditions from time to time at its sole discretion, subject to approval of the relevant state authorities.



Eligibility to enter the Competition is subject to the Entry Restrictions above.



To enter the Competition, entrants must complete the process outlined in the Entry Details during the Competition Period. Any entry received outside of the Competition Period will be deemed invalid.



Entrants may enter the Competition up to the Maximum Number of Entries. Each entry must be submitted separately and meet the eligibility requirements.

Incomprehensible and incomplete entries will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost, delayed or misdirected entries.

The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of identity, proof of Australian residency status at the nominated Prize delivery address and proof of entry validity, in order to claim a Prize. Acceptance of proof of eligibility is at the discretion of the Promoter. In the event that an entrant cannot provide proof, their entry will be deemed invalid.



All valid entries are automatically entered into the Winner Selection process, which will take place at the times and dates set out in the Schedule, including any specified Second Chance Selection.



The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.



Winners will be notified in accordance with the Winner Notification details in the Schedule.



All Prizes are as depicted or described in the Schedule and, unless otherwise specified, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Promoter is not responsible for any additional costs associated with use of the Prize.



If a Prize is date specific, the Winner must be available to redeem the Prize on the date/s specified in the Schedule. If the Winner is not able to redeem the Prize on the specified date/s, the Promoter may determine another Winner in its absolute discretion.



The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any loss, damages, or injury incurred to enter the Competition or in connection with taking up the Prizes.



Once Prizes have left the Prize Supplier’s premises, no responsibility is taken for Prizes damaged, delayed or lost in transit.



Prize values are based upon the recommended retail prices at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in Prize value between now and the ultimate Prize redemption date.



It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize Supplier’s requirements.



Travel portions of a Prize may be subject to blackout dates and travel periods as specified in the Schedule. If travel has not been redeemed within this time period, tickets shall be deemed null and void.



Rewards program points cannot be accrued when taking up the Prize.



Bookings are subject to availability and are not re-routable. Once booked and approved by the Prize Supplier, any changes may incur a cancellation fee or amendment fee at the cost of the winner. Once tickets have been issued they cannot be changed.



Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier/s or their associated companies will be held liable for any loss, damage or injury that results directly or indirectly from the Winner taking part in any aspect of the Prize. Where relevant, the Winner agrees that they take full responsibility for any activities engaged in while travelling and engaging in the Prize package and will take out appropriate travel insurance.



The Winner and their travelling companion are responsible for any visa requirements associated with the Prize. In the event that the Winner or their companion are unable to obtain appropriate visas, the Promoter takes no responsibility for the Prize winner’s or their companion's inability to take the Prize.



Winners are responsible for all costs not expressly listed as being included in the Prize, including without limitation, meals, entertainment, other travel and accommodation, incidentals, gratuities, services charges, optional extras, transfers, passports, visas, re-entry permits, spending money, freights, excess baggage, government taxes, departure taxes, ground transportation any tax liabilities, airport charges, any applicable surcharges and any other related costs. Unless otherwise specified in the Schedule, travel insurance is not included in the Prize and will be the responsibility of the winner(s). Travel insurance is highly recommended to protect against the additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances.



If a Prize includes accommodation, it is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Winner may be requested to present their credit card or a cash deposit upon arrival at any accommodation to cover all ancillary costs they may incur during their stay. For the avoidance of doubt, the Winner acknowledges that the accommodation part of the Prize includes room charges only and no ancillary costs such as room service.



The Winner and their travelling companion must travel together on the same dates and to and from the same destination.



All travel will be subject to the general conditions of carriage. The Promoter and Prize Supplier make no representations as to the safety, conditions or other issues that may exist at any destination. It is the responsibility of the Winner to enquire about local issues and conditions at destinations before travel.



The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant submitting an entry which, in the Promoter’s opinion, includes objectionable content.



This Competition is a game of skill and chance will play no part in determining the Winner. Each entry will be individually judged, based upon literary and creative merit.



All entries must be the original independent creation of the entrant and free of any claims that they infringe any third party rights. Entries must not have been published previously and/or have been used to win prizes in any other competitions.



The Promoter takes no liability for any tax issues which may arise from accepting a Prize in this Competition. Consult an independent tax adviser if this is a concern.



Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal or permanent injury or loss of life; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Competition.



If the Prize involves tickets to an event or travel, the Promoter is not responsible for any change in times or dates, cancellations or rescheduling of events that may prevent the Prize Winner from redeeming the Prize or any part of it.



All Prizes are subject to availability. In the event that any of the Prizes or part of a Prize becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right to provide a similar prize to the same or greater value as the original prize, subject to state regulations.



Neither the Promoter nor the Prize Supplier or their associated companies is responsible, to the extent permitted by law, for acts of god, acts of terrorism or war (declared or undeclared), state of emergency or disaster, or other events beyond the Promoter and the Prize Supplier's control which prevent the Competition from running as planned or prevent awarding or acceptance of the Prize in accordance with the Prize description. If such acts or events occur, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition or suspend or modify a Prize, subject to state regulations



The Promoter and the Prize Supplier/s assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft, destruction or unauthorised access to, or alterations of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available. If for any reason this Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including, but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administrative security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion, to take any action that may be available to the fullest extent permitted by law, including to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition. Subject to state regulations.



All entries become and remain the property of the Promoter.



Entrants consent to their full names and/or their entries being used in all media by the Promoter. Entrants acknowledge and agree they may be required to participate in promotional activities while taking up the Prize.



The Promoter may use entrants' names and details for promotional, marketing and publicity purposes. The Promoter may also be required to disclose your personal information to its contractors, agents, co-promoter and to state and territory gaming departments to assist in conducting the Competition.



All details of the entrants (including personal information) will be collected, used, preserved and disclosed in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles and the SBS Privacy Policy . A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to the SBS Privacy Officer. Unless otherwise notified, the Promoter may use the entries and details of entrants for promotional and publicity purposes.



Any entrant found to be using multiple social media accounts to enter the Competition may be disqualified at SBS’s sole discretion.

