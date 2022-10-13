Win two tickets to India and Celebrate Diwali with SBS

SBS is celebrating Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar with a distinctive content line-up to mark the Indian sub-continental Festivals of Lights, celebrated by over a billion people around the world – including more than a million Australians.
Prize Details
There is one (1) Major Prize to be won which includes:
- 1X AUD $5,000 gift voucher to Flight Centre
- Travel voucher covers two airfares from the Major Prize Winner’s nearest capital city
- The class of airfare and the destination city must be booked through Flight Centre
- The Major Prize is valued to 1xAUD $5,000 (RRP) inc. GST
How to enter
Simply enter your details in the form below and tell us in 25 words or less:
"Why Diwali is an important celebration for you in Australia?”
Maximum of one valid entry per person.
Competition opens:Monday 17th October 2022 11:00 AM AEDT
Competition closes: Thursday 17th November 2021 11:59pm AEDT
Competition drawn:Tuesday 22ndNovember 11:00am AEDT
Please read the full terms and conditions
Diwali runs from October 17 to October 21. For more Diwali coverage visit:
