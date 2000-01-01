Podcast: The Uluru Statement from the Heart in Your Language

10:05

Alyawarr: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

12:41

Anindilyakwa: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

10:05

Anmatyerr: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

10:53

Burarra: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

10:03

Eastern/Central Arrernte: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

07:35

East Side Kriol: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

08:47

Kunwinjku: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

08:53

Martu: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

10:23

Maung: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

09:17

Modern Tiwi: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

09:29

Murrinh Patha: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

09:29

Ngaanyatjarra: The Uluru Statement from the Heart

