Podcast: The Uluru Statement from the Heart in Your Language
10:05
Alyawarr: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
12:41
Anindilyakwa: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
10:05
Anmatyerr: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
10:53
Burarra: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
10:03
Eastern/Central Arrernte: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
07:35
East Side Kriol: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
08:47
Kunwinjku: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
08:53
Martu: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
10:23
Maung: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
09:17
Modern Tiwi: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
09:29
Murrinh Patha: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
09:29
Ngaanyatjarra: The Uluru Statement from the Heart
