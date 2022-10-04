Bringing up culturally diverse children

Is it true that it's harder for culturally diverse teenagers and children to find their identity? Do mixed-race kids ever feel like they fit in?





In this episode of Like Us, Noè Harsel, Anna Song and Zione Walker-Nthenda revisit their own experiences growing up in Australia and other countries, and discuss how it's different raising ethnically and culturally diverse children in today's Australia.





Are things better now? Perhaps it depends on how diverse the diverse is?





Advertisement

What is the difference if you are part of the majority race in your formative years, and not the “other”?



I don’t have the language to teach my daughter about the whole racial history because if you think about it, I lived in Nigeria where I was part of the majority culture... I am a little bit scared because I don’t want to burden my daughter with this whole context which I'm learning as an adult... I'm learning as she’s learning. Zione Walker-Nthenda

Follow Like Us in the SBS Radio app, at www.sbs.com.au/likeus or in your favourite podcast app such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify . New episodes are released weekly.





Recorded and edited by Michael Burrows, Brand Music



Transcript

Noè: We would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land we are broadcasting from, the Boonwurrung people of the Kulin Nation, we pay our respects to their Elders past and present. We would also like to acknowledge all Traditional Owners from all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lands you are listening from.





What do you get when a Japanese-Jewish woman, a Korean woman and a Nigerian-Malawian woman get together to chat about living, working and raising families in Australia? You get ‘Like Us’, a podcast that is Anna Song, Noè Harsel and Zione Walker-Nthenda — 3 Australian women from different cultural backgrounds, discussing their personal relationship with Australia and Australia’s relationship with them.





Noè: Hello, Hello, Hello!





Zione: Hello!





Noè: I’ve got some questions here.





Zione: Oh My God!





Noè: So, this is a fun one, this will be a fun one for you Miss Anna Song; all caps, all caps, all caps!





Anna: Anna Song!





Noe: Raising Kids, and how do we say it? What do you say? Raising kids in a… how did you put nicely put it?





Zione: In a majority culture, when they are minority kids. That kind of thing.





Noe: Minority kids in a majority culture. It’s an interesting thing because I guess…. It’s an interesting thing from my point of view. It’s sort of…





Zione: Layered?





Noe: Graduations of?





Zione: Yes….





Noe: I mean I don’t even know how to word it without sounding so wrong on every level, because I guess I’m… I’m already, I’ve already started to falter in this conversation. Anna what are you doing? Are checking your TikTok or something? You’ve already checked out of this, you’ve checked out of this conversation?





Zione: She’s thinking I don’t have kids, I don’t need to get with this. You deal with the problems.





Anna: I’m a single, childless woman here, so I’m just taking it in. I’m just listening.





Zione: You are just taking notes for when you have children…





Noe: Can I just say, she already looks bored. I feel like this is a conversation for





Anna: I’ll pipe in, don’t worry, I’ll pipe in.





Noe: Zione, Zione, I’m a bit stressed, maybe this one, I feel like this is one you need to lead. I was the child, I was the child, so I’m a biracial child and then now what do I call my children? So, I married a White dominant, White dominant? I’m not a dominant.





Anna: You dominate that relationship, I could tell two seconds in.





Noe: Don’t say that… We have a very equal footing relationship, thank you very much. But I married a White man, so my kids are very proudly ethnically diverse but all intents and purposes….





Zione: They look like they are part of the majority culture.





Noe: Right, right, right. And it’s a struggle for me, I suppose. This is where the conversation is different… It’s struggle for me to bring them back to their ethnic identity.





Zione: Are they like, “What ethnic identity?” or at least they know… but they are like, well….





Noe: Well, they are very participatory in a Jewish cultural identity. And they are proudly identifying as a Japanese identity, which is something I was not able to do for either of those. I wasn’t able to proudly claim a Jewish identity or a Japanese identity.





Zione: Why not?





Noe: I think I just felt in the times that I was in, I did not have the confidence. I also feel that perhaps because of being mixed race, I didn’t belong in either. I didn’t belong in a White race and I didn’t belong in an Asian race.





Zione: Yeah….





Noe: And then growing up here in Australia, I didn’t feel welcome or wanted in either.





Zione: Wow..





Noe: Nor did I feel like I had a home in either.





Zione: Wow…





Noe: So I felt really lost, really hurt and I guess, without this wanting to sound too woe is me.. a little bit damaged by all of that. So, having these children, it was really important for me that they felt a sense of belonging to some community…





Zione: From the get go…





Noe: Right, I didn’t even care which. You choose, chose a community, anything..it doesn’t even have to belong to me





Zione: Anything….





Noe: Find a community, I don’t even have to know who they are.





Zione: Anyone who’ll have you.





Noe: Basically, I’ll put up a sign, if you’ll take my kids, I’ll go. So I’m really, it gives me such warmth and comfort..





Zione: Yeah, right…





Noe: To see them proclaim their identity, Australian Jewish, Japanese. I don’t know how they can do it. I love it, love, love, love it.





Zione: Wow, but they are comfortable in all of it.





Noe: So they… at this point in time, they what they say but I’m not really sure what that means because where is their language, Where is their face in that? I’m not even talking in terms of skin colour, but where are they showing up to be counted? Where is the…. okay this is horrid but where is their pain?





Zione and Anna: Woo!





Noe: No…but hello….





Anna: That is deep.





Zione: So do you think that if you are a minority you always have to have that pain to kind of almost justify your minority status?





Noe: No..





Zione: Is that part of the journey?





Noe: I don’t know. It was part of my journey but I’m wondering when, where is it that you… what are you claiming? I guess is my point. So, what is it that you are actually claiming, other than…





Zione: All the good bits.





Noe: And I have no problem with that on the one hand. But it’s also a fashion glory, and I’m not criticising my children and what they are trying to do because I think it’s fabulous. I was not able to do that. I guess, I am asking you, what is it that you are seeing? Because you are seeing what I am not seeing.





Zione: Yeah…this is in relation to your kids or?





Noe: in relation to my kids. Let’s talk about us on, that another podcast, another episode because that’s fascinating.





Zione: But I’m just sort of curious, is it that they very comfortably identified with their Jewishness like the heritage, the language, the culture, the religious context, the food, any of that. And it’s like, yeah I get that and I can participate in that and that’s fantastic and the same with their Japanese-ness, and that’s fantastic. And they know some of the trauma of both of those two cultures and it’s like yeah... I understand it intellectually and that’s enough for us at this point in time in our lives, so they haven’t taken on the actual pain element of it.





Anna: They are in their teenage years, right?





Noe: So, I’ve got a thirteen-year-old (13 yr old) who has Bar Mitzvahed. So, he has gone through that massive rite of passage so what both of you are saying I take it on board. So yes, Anna, they are young and as you were saying Zione, he has a level of understanding. My second one is eleven so hasn’t gone through that rite of passage and the levels of understanding are a little bit different. So there is that cultural awareness on both sides, there is an easier way of identifying as being Jewish because there is a bigger community… it is a…





Zione: I was just about to ask, how do they connect with their Japanese-ness?





Noe: it’s harder because that language is a barrier, of course. You know? And there are so many other ways of… difficult ways of trying to participate. So I find that much more of a struggle to be able to make that happen so of course and going to Japan, right now is almost impossible. But when we went, for example, that was a real call for them. That was amazing for them.





Zione: Wow! Did they feel that?





Noe: They felt that.





Zione: They felt that they had a belonging in Japan?





Noe: Fascination? I’m not sure about... They had a fascination.





Anna: But from your perspective, what you saw in your children’s engagement with Japan was one of fascination rather than belonging per say?





Noe: I think, that’s maybe how I’m defining it for them. I think they feel, particularly my eldest, proud.





Zione: Proud. That’s part of me and I’m part of that.





Noe: Proud, they feel proud.





Anna: But I want to go back to what you said before about pain and I suppose I relate to that point. I mean as I said before I don’t have children but when I see in the media and in the public realm, especially inter-racial children living in Korea, for example, there is still a confronting amount of racism, some violent, some…





Zione: Otherness





Anna: Some more indirectly and subtle but regardless but you know, these children who were born in Korea who go to school in Korea, who have parents one Korean and one not, or of different coloured skin. I see TV programs about them on YouTube in Australia and I really feel for them because they way we talk about racism In Australia, I think, you know, is maybe a bit more subtle and we can even talk about the micro-aggressions and so forth. But I find that, you know, for me, observing the dialogue in Korea about race relations in the specific context of children that embody mixed race, it’s still, I that Korean society is still finding it’s own language to talk about it and to…





Noe: I think we all are. I think it’s a very complicated thing because it deals with children and it deals with this level of being confronted with self and what you are going to do with your next generation and I think our language around that is still really immature. Don’t you think?





Anna: And sometimes I’m watching these TV programs and like high school kids for example of that background, they don’t look Korean. You know, I look more Korean than they do but I can tell their Korean is better than mine.





Noe: Right, right, right, you mean speaking?





Anna: Because I left after Primary school.





Noe: Yes.





Anna: So I probably carry more foreign-ness than they but you know…





Zione: You’d be more accepted.





Anna: In some ways, yeah and I feel this weird sense of, that’s unfair, it’s unjust but it’s not something I feel, like as an individual, I can take on necessarily.





Noe: No, but it’s also more about that sense of belonging, you know, there’s an inherent sense of being accepted and belonging and I think from a child’s point of view, it’s that wanting to be part of the gang, about being part of that clique. And so if it’s about a sense of culture or identity be it ethnic or religious or racial, if you don’t fit in somehow, kids are going to find a way through that. You know find a way to make you feel different. And so if you are going to sit on the outside or between two cultures or between two boundaries, it can be a very difficult and isolating experience.





Zione: it’s really interesting, so with my daughter we never really talked about race in my house right, and I remember at some point…. I mean she has only ever identified as Australian when she was growing up. She was born here and so on and so forth. And at some point in her school she said somebody thought she was Indian, and so she asked if she was Indian and I’m like, no, you are not Indian but I didn’t give an alternative response. I just left it, because I was actually curious to see, where is this going to go right…. And then later on another time someone thought she was Aboriginal. “Am I Aboriginal”, No you aren’t Aboriginal, same, no response.





Anna: You did a social experiment on your daughter?





Zione: Yikes, it sounds pretty horrific. But I guess because she was all about her Australian-ness, I kind of really wanted her to sit with that, to sit with owning that. We will talk about the layers later, but just owning that, because I don’t have that.





Anna: So how old is your daughter now?





Zione: She is now fourteen, but these conversations were Primary school conversations. Like early Primary school conversations, seven, eight, thereabouts.





Anna: Wow..





Zione: And then at some point, I think because there were some African kids in her school, she sought of, you know, figured it out. Yeah, I think, I think this is where I am from. I think this is it, I think this is the connection, but she said





Anna: Fascinating….





Zione: So I think somebody pointed it out to her but she said, Aw…No, I think my parents are African but I am not, I am Australian. So she was telling me about this and I thought, that’s interesting, so what does she think African-ness is and Australian-ness is? And I asked the questions, but it didn’t really go anywhere. So I sort of left that.





Anna: That is deep.





Zione: However, my friends, we have some friend who are Black British, and they taught their son about racism from the get-go. And I remember being so amazed….





Anna: I feel saddened about that. I don’t know why.





Zione: …by the level of sophistication with which they spoke to him about it and with the way he was able to navigate that. So, he went to a very, very all white private school where he was the only different kid and I think some kids started teasing him and so on and so forth and he said, I don’t like that and he told the teacher and he said to the teacher, I want to address it with the class…. Primary school, right





Anna: Wow! Courage.





Zione: Totally, and he addressed it with the class, in terms of why and the history and the whole vibe right. I was so impressed, right.





Noe: Amazing.





Zione: But, I knew, and I said to them, I don’t have the language to teach my daughter about the whole racial history because if you think about it, I lived in Nigeria where I was part of the majority culture. I didn’t navigate this.





Noe: You didn’t have to navigate racism.





Zione: I didn’t have to. Whereas they were born into it as Black British people.





Noe: Yeah, minority culture.





Zione: Totally, so they know how to teach their children how to navigate this.





Noe: They lived it.





Zione: Right, I’m like I don’t know…





Anna: It’s a totally different context.





Zione: So, I am a little bit scared because I think that I don’t want to burden my daughter with this whole context, which I am learning as an adult. So I’m like when she tells me stuff, I will educate her then but until then, we’ll just keep riding it because I am learning as she’s learning, right. So, we’ve only really just started having the conversation while she has been in high school. George Floyd which she learnt about on TikTok and I’m like, Oh my God, there are better places to learn about more sophisticated…. And I am like whatever…





Noe: I know we laugh about that but can I just say that a great way of learning. I mean she learnt about it and it’s great place of saying..





Zione: And it wasn’t as superficial as I assumed.





Anna: I’ve been totally judging here and going…





Zione: I was totally judging it.





Noe: As did my boys. So, my boys saw, and it was a horrific experience, particularly for my youngest who is very sensitive on these issues. He saw this on TikTok and it opened an opportunity for a conversation.





Anna: That’s amazing





Noe: So I find that these are really powerful ways of engaging in these conversations about how you navigate and why this is a problem.





Zione: Exactly…





Noe: Because otherwise, it’s never going to be talked about. You, shelter it otherwise, right. Because this is forcing it into their media.





Anna: So Zione and I have talked about in the past about that majority childhood experience and coming to Australia as more or less an adult age. How the race relations discourse in Australia, you know... I don’t consider myself a minority because that not how I was…





Zione: It’s not your dominant context, even though it is the reality.





Anna: yeah, but because I wasn’t raised in that childhood, some of the formative years like... some of the baggage or burdens of being a minority race from birth, I don’t have.





Noe: No, because you were also a majority race for some of your formative years growing up.





Anna: That’s right and when there is kind of a put down or attempts to put me in the periphery, because I don’t currently occupy that position of a majority race or culture, like, I kind of turn around and go, how dare they?





Noe: I totally agree. I mean I think that the difference obviously would be because you can navigate as an adult and so can you Zione, you can navigate that as an adult. Whereas as a child, you can’t have that perspective of your righteousness and how you can address that





Zione: Or your place, exactly.





Noe: Or your place. Whereas a child you are just being told that you don’t belong. So, I mean from my perspective, I felt that I didn’t belong in either culture unless I made the effort to belong in those cultures. And so that was the problem that I had.





Anna: Right…





Noe: So, for me it was …that became the difficulty there.





Zione: So how did you then find a home or a sense of belonging through all of that?





Noe: I mean that would be… I guess that’s a whole other kettle of fish and many years of therapy.





Anna: We’ve all had many years of therapy.





Zione: Thank you to our therapists, right? They really help us navigate some fraught arenas.





Noe: 100% but it’s definitely making choices. And I don’t necessarily think that that is the way forward or the most healthy way of navigating it through so I totally commend your friends on being able to have that conversation…





Zione: I know… from the get-go...





Anna: That’s impressive.





Noe: And those are the kinds of conversations that I wish I could have with my children as well. Again, not quite sure, because they are much more majority capable than I ever was.





Anna: Majority capable!





Zione: We are inventing words here...





Noe: Move over, Macquarie!





Zione: Totally, I am so impressed.





Noe: But it is a challenge about where you want… because we all want our children to be feeling secure, happy, successful, right?





Zione: However, they identify, right?





Noe: You want them to be strong, accountable human beings but you want them to succeed, bottom line, right.





Anna: Yes.





Noe: So, in a way you don’t want to make it like, everything is an issue, right?





Zione: Yes, right? That was my perception.





Noe: Right. But it is. These are real issues. Your daughter looks different to the mainstream. My kids do have to navigate series of racial discrepancies that they have to confront because otherwise no one else will. And even though they don’t look it and they can pass off as much as they want and so can I. if you don’t hold yourself accountable, who will?





Zione: Yeah. And at some point, the accountability will come to you too, right?





Noe: And if you don’t, it will eat you up inside.





Zione: Because you know better.





Noe: And you need to understand that there’s a line in the sand that you have to draw because no one else is going to do that for you.





Zione: That’s really interesting.





Noe: And that’s the sense of self that you need to be able to hold true to.





Zione: Yeah, right. So true.





Anna: And there’s an element of gender in children that we haven’t even got to because Noe you have sons and Zione you have a daughter and speaking of raising daughters, even though I don’t have any, my brother does.





Noe: Yes, yes, yes…





Anna: And I remember my niece when she was about five years old at that time. My mum and I had just returned from, like a holiday in Spain and had brought back for her this Caucasian blue-eyed doll. Like, beautiful and something quite different to something she would have seen in Korea because she was born and raised in Korea. So we were about to go to bed and she comes into our room and without any warning, she looks me dead straight in the eye and goes, ‘Aunty, Aunty, are you a Black person or a White person?’





Noe: That’s bizarre.





Anna; I And I said, my inside voice was like, ‘Oh my God, how do I answer this?’





Zione: I know, and where is this coming from?





Anna: While looking like I am not alarmed by what she is asking me and I just sort of said to her, ‘You and I are not white or Black, we are Asian and you and I are of the same race.’ That’s all I could think of because as far as she knows, Aunty is someone who lives far away in this country that she has never been too. So I gave her that answer and thus five year old looks at me and goes…. Like she gave me this look and you could tell her brain was working, like it was trying to understand.





Noe: Not good enough…





Anna: Her brain was working and she shakes her head a little and she goes, ‘Aunty, Aunty, are you a Black person or a White person?’





Zione: Again?





Noe: Just answer the damn question, girl.





Zione: No nuance here!





Noe: Come on, give me a colour!





Anna: Nuance is a difficult thing to carry on..





Noe: We just want the colour





Anna: Totally…



