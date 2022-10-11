Do you identify as biracial?

What happens if the choice is not yours to make? What if the choice is taken away from you?





If you can 'pass' as white, sometimes that can be an attractive, safer or necessary option.





This episode of Like Us was inspired by the American actor Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar who played Zack Morris on Saved by the Bell in the 1990's, and was “ outed ” as biracial.





Anna Yeon, Noè Harsel and Zione Walker-Nthenda discuss race and representation on our TVs, and the moment that made Noè stand up and identify as biracial.



Many a time I have chosen the easier route... I can sit in a room full of racial comments and not a single person thinks that I’m even offended. I can hear all the racial jokes to my races and no one goes, ‘Oh, we just insulted her.’ I’ve become sort of immune to it in a way, in a shameful way. But when your children are in the room, that’s a different story. Noè Harsel

Recorded and edited by Michael Burrows, Brand Music.



Transcript

Noè: We would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land we are broadcasting from, the Boonwurrung people of the Kulin Nation, we pay our respects to their Elders past and present. We would like to also acknowledge all Traditional Owners from all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lands you are listening from.





What do you get when a Japanese-Jewish woman, , a Korean woman and a Nigerian-Malawian woman get together to chat about living, working and raising families in Australia? You get ‘Like Us’, a podcast that is Anna Song, Noè Harsel and Zione Walker-Nthenda — 3 Australian women from different cultural backgrounds, discussing their personal relationship with Australia and Australia’s relationship with them.





Noè: So, something came into our little groups WhatsApp, that kind of got me very interested and I’m slightly ashamed because I didn’t know the context so much so, Anna, what was it that you put into our WhatsApp that got me tinkering?





Anna: So, I saw on Twitter the other day that…





Zione: Because you are part of the Twitteratti, aren’t you? I’m not.





Noe: Actually, I’m not so good on twitter either.





Anna: That Zack Morris is half Indonesian, ALL CAPS in this one tweet.





Noe: Okay, but this is where I am little bit like…ehn, ehn, like, I don’t actually know who Zach Morris is and I feel a bit like I should, and I feel really ashamed. Tell me who Zack Morris is and why do I care?





Anna: So, this tweet took me all the way to my childhood. After school, pop the TV on. American TV series called saved by the Bell.





Zione: …By the Bell, yes





Anna: Yes, see Zione knows.





Zione: I knew him, I knew him.





Noe: So you knew him, I am the American in the room, so how come I don’t know.





Zione: So why wouldn’t you know, wasn’t it American? It was an American show, wasn’t it?





Anna: It was American, American and Zack Morris had blond hair on that show. He was the lead character.





Zione: Good looking guy.





Anna: Good looking guy, likeable, like popular, and he wasn’t like a jock.





Zione: All American boy.





Anna: All American, you know he was a likeable character and this tweet shocked me that he..





Noe: Why, why? Why does it matter that he was half Indonesian?





Anna: Because in my imagination, this was the Whitest guy, a guy can be. And I feel like the U.S., as a society, it’s having a moment, where people can be honest about the whole story.





Zione: A reckoning.





Noe; Okay, wait a minute, can I just interrupt, so did he say he wasn’t Asian or was he saying that... this is where I am getting lost. Do care that… oh my God, we’ve outed him as a Bi-racial and he always claimed to be White? Is that what’s going on here? Or is the question that he’s a Bi-racial playing a White man? I mean is that what the problem is?





Zione: It’s so interesting because as far as I recall, his ethnicity was never part of the script.





Anna: Never, never.





Zione: So, I can’t say that he pretended to be anything else. We just perceived him to be Caucasian.





Anna: I did.





Noe: But he’s an actor so who cares if he is playing a White guy?





Anna: But because that character he played and embodied for so, such a critical, successful period of his career, it’s shocking.





Zione: Because this was when, in the nineties, naughties or whenever it was. There weren’t a lot of lead, male Asian characters, even now.





Noe: 100%, even now.





Zione: So that was not even normalised at the time,





Noe: I get all that and I totally 100% support any racial actor coming out as their race.





Zione: and he probably didn’t have to come out like maybe he has always been who is but people just projected an identity unto him because it was, so you are a lead actor with blond hair so we think that you are White.





Noe: or he may have been asked to blond his hair and play a White character, but my question is, and this conversation can go a plethora of different directions so I am taking us in a direction that I am not even certain that I want to go.





Anna: Let’s find out.





Noe; Okay, let’s find out if this is even a good place to be.





Zione: Okay.





Noe: What is wrong with a Bi-racial actor playing a race that is not their own and why do they have to make a song and danced of it? Now, I’m not making, I’m not saying that I care one way or the other. I am just saying, so does it matter that Zack, is playing as an actor, a White Character and does he have to turn around and say I am Bi-racial choosing to play a White character. And I’ll tell you because I have a very strong point of… when it happens the other way. So go, go ahead Anna, you are chomping.





Anna: So firstly, for a Bi-racial actor like Zack Morris, playing a white character and claiming Whiteness is also just as true to his identity as claiming as Indonesian and Asian and the other identity, right? But I guess the shock factor for me was, the realisation that America and maybe other parts of the world are finally ready now for that complexity to be public and…





Noe: Okay, got it, love it.





Anna: And that maybe that means, going one step further, maybe the world is ready for lead characters in high school, you know, TV, hugely popular TV series to have that complex identity.





Noe: Love it. That’s a real possibility.





Zione: I think that makes sense for me. That resonates for me.





Noe: Because what was really interesting… when I think about that. And again, thinking as I am speaking not always the best thing to do, but you remember there was a movie Pearl Harbour or something like this, and that outcry against a Caucasian actor, playing an Asian woman or Bi-racial woman, maybe she was Bi-racial or Asian, I can’t quite remember. And there was an outcry against that but there was a part of me that... I got a little bit uncomfortable about that too. And it’s interesting about, why would that be the necessarily be the case. Do we always the ‘quote unquote’ that





Anna: Is this the Emma Stone, so it wasn’t Pearl Harbour, it was another movie that I can’t remember the title of but it was those two movies, they were both set in Hawaii, I think





Noe: Hawaii, that’s right, and so why didn’t they get a I don’t know a ‘quote unquote’





Zione: They could have found.... any range of actors to play that role





Noe: Right, correct, and there’s all this conversation about how we get the … ranges of actors playing roles of diversity for example and there is an uncomfortable conversation about the role of acting and the role of diversity in these spaces. But I think what you are talking about is very interesting in that sense of, the ability now, to acknowledge, in this space, about your identity and your heritage and being to able to be open about that.





Zione: yeah, and that just being a thing or not a thing rather.





Noe: Yeah, not a thing and perhaps we are able to have that conversation, because that whole notion of being able to pass off or pass yourself off as White or your dominant race for example. I can understand how, perhaps that was an attractive option or a necessary option or survival option, like I think...





Zione: For some people, absolutely, especially in the kind of cultural context…





Noe: I totally, I think I was telling, talking to you Anna about reading Britt Bennett’s book, the vanishing half? Which is exactly about that. About two sisters, African American descent and one passes herself off in White society and the other woman does not, you know. And I think those sorts of narratives are not necessarily new but they are incredible interesting for so many reasons... people do them for so many reasons





Zione: Absolutely.





Anna: And I want to bring up another book by a Korean American called minor feelings. An Asian American reckoning. Like Zione mentioned, even without the context of this book, and I read minor feelings, like when I was reading it, I held the book in my hand, like for my dear life, because it was articulating a lot of that very, sort of hard to name but definitely felt in bones dynamic about what it’s like to bury a part of yourself that by instinct you know the world isn’t ready to embrace or accept. And I think, you know, that works into sort of my reaction to something like the Zack Morris like, you know half Indonesian reveal on twitter.





Zione: And he’s probably like, ‘there’s nothing to reveal, I’ve always been myself.’





Noe: Maybe or maybe not.





Anna: I mean, Zione, this may come as a shock to you but I don’t actually know Zack Morris. And I don’t whether...





Zione: But you know the show, right?





Anna: I know the show but there was nothing around that narrative.





Zione: I didn’t know anything about him either. I just know him from the show.





Noe: But having said that, I really think that, for example in my situation, I can honestly say that there was a very strong discomfort in proclaiming an Asian-ness and I was able to hide that. Like I could disclose or not disclose so I, to my shame now, can clearly tell you that even with my name Noe, even as a Japanese person sitting across from me, you would not necessarily know that that was a Japanese name. I could very conveniently tell you it was Spanish or Japanese





Zione: Or anything.





Noe: Or Hebrew for example. So, there are many other narratives, European narratives that I could give you to excuse my appearance





Zione: Yeah, that would make perfect sense....





Noe: That would make perfect sense and many a time I have chosen the easier route because there’s so much to do in that.





Anna: So, I have never told you this Noe, the very first time you and I met, it was in the context of, like, writers in Melbourne coming together for a party, right? And you and I had this... if you remember this instant connection. We met each other for the first time after just like a couple of minutes into our conversation, I think we cried, didn’t we?





Noe: Yes, we did.





Anna: We had tears in our eyes...





Zione: Why? What was the thing?





Anna: Because we were talking about our identity and that’s why I didn’t bring it up in that conversation, but until you disclosed, volunteered, without me asking. I mean frankly, like I don’t need to know what other people’s racial background is. I mean that’s not what I am most interested about in a person. So, unless that person, volunteers, I don’t ask because, you know. But I would have never thought of you as Asian Noe, unless you said anything and especially in that context of Melbourne Australia writers come together for a party, you don’t really expect a lot of Asians to be there.





Noe: There weren’t a lot of Asians in the room. And it’s interesting as well, if people are guessing, ‘what are you?’, which you get a lot. I never get Asian. I get Indigenous a lot.





Anna: Really?





Noe; A lot. I get you know Spanish or French. All these random, like how would you pick a French person. I don’t know. I don’t even know how that happened. So, I get Italian a lot, I get Mexican, I get all sorts of South American races. I get the Indian sub-continent. Like I will get all sorts of things, I never, ever have gotten Asian, a single Asian race.





Zione and Anna: Wow...





Noe: Which is phenomenal to me and so I find that really interesting. So, it’s one of those things that it has taken me a really long time to stand up and declare in that first instance.





Anna: So what... if you don’t mind me asking, what there a moment, was there a trigger? What?





Noe: I think it’s just growing up is one of the biggest triggers and having kids because you have to be accountable, suddenly be really accountable. And even though I’ve become shamefully less attuned to the racism in the room. Because also I can sit in a room full of racial comments and smile and nod and a single person thinks that I’m even offended, or I’ve acknowledged it.





Zione: Because they haven’t tweaked themselves.





Noe: And in a way with all due respect, neither of you can. So, I can hear all the racial jokes to my races and no one goes, ‘Oh, we just insulted her.’ ‘Oops’, like there’s not a moment of self -consciousness in that.





Zione: Yeah.





Noe: So, I’ve become sort of immune to it in a way, in a shameful way. But when your children are in the room...





Zione: Yeah, that’s different level.





Noe: That’s a different story and my kids have pointed it out to me.





Zione: They’ve pointed it out that they’ve seen you tolerate it or..





Noe: Yes.





Zione: Right, right, so then they are holding you to account, like why would you tolerate it because they wouldn’t tolerate it. Oh my gosh, that so...





Noe: Yes, and as I become more and more aware when that was once pointed out to me, I was so taken aback by it. It was such a moment of, oh my God, yes you are so... yes, that was racist and that was about us.





Zione: And how did you explain it to your children, was it, look I have been doing this all of my life and this is kind of just how I survive and just get by or how were you able to account for it to them?





Noe: I just had to say, I was wrong. I was wrong, it was racist





Zione: Okay, you just owned up.





Noe: I sat back and I was a bystander and I was wrong and I am sorry and I apologise to you and I’m going to try harder.





Zione: Aw, that’s a big one.





Noe: It was really hard but it made me really look at myself and just go ‘Aw’. But it was a good moment for me on a personal level like that. It was huge.





Zione: So, would you say having children, that’s really been part of the journey to acknowledging all of yourself, so to speak?





Noe: It’s been a big part in being able to realise that there’s so much more in that simplicity of cultural and racial awareness than just the one or two sides of that coin. How deep and how many tentacles there are within us and how once you start unravelling one, how many more there are to unravel and how it has gripped you so deeply within. So, what you think you have allowed to pass or what you think you have allowed to let go of, you think, ‘I’m fine, water of a duck’s back.’ But that water you have let pass, has somehow imbued itself within your soul and you have to unravel that.





Anna: Oh my God, that’s very poetically put.





Noe: And it is that, that I am now starting to understand the repercussions of.





Anna: Because one of the reasons why I had teras in my eyes when we started talking about our identities, Noe, in that first meeting, is because I think there was, I think an assumption I carried within me that was untested before I met you, about how as an Asian female in Australia, I carry so much of that pain of wearing my race on my face and somehow claiming exclusivity to that pain. But that conversation with you was so genuine and so honest that it made me learn that I don’t have exclusivity on that pain.





And there’s a whole other set of complexities for people who don’t look like me but look like you that I never considered or had the openness of heart to give consideration to.





Zione: Because you hadn’t been exposed to it in quite that way.





Anna: That’s right, that’s right.





Zione: Have you guys ever watched a movie called Skin, it’s a South African film and I think it stars... who is the Australian New Zealander actor, because Australia claims all the good New Zealand actors.





Anna: A man or a woman? Sam, Neil?





Zione: I think it’s Sam Neil.





Noe: isn’t it funny, how, I think it’s only going to be one.





Zione: Russell Crowe is one of them by the way but





Anna: Australia can have him.





Zione: He’s a really good actor.





Anna: Sorry Russell if you are listening.





Zione: Alright so Sam Neill. So, he’s the father in it. So just really, really quickly, Skin, it’s about passing but it’s weird passing because both parents are White in Apartheid South Africa but she looks Black, right? So, because a lot of Boer South African’s, some of them do have Black in them but look White but because of the segregation, the advantages you get to being White, you will be White, right? And you will live White and you will be segregated. But genetically, you could have a child from both of you that ends up looking more Black than White. And that was their child. Now in a society that is assessing you based on the way you look, all of a sudden, they are confronted with this but she is their child so they want her to have all the advantages they do. So, this is a true story, like my mother knew this story when she was younger.





Anna: True story





Zione: True story. They literally had to fight through the court system to have her declared as White so she could go to White Schools and have all the White privileges even though she did not look White.





Noe: Amazing.





Zione: Right, so just the whole complexity around identity and colour and even for her because she’s like, ‘really?’ And then she ends up after all of that, when she finally gets declared as White, she then ends up meeting a Black man...





Anna: And falls in love





Zione: This is all true.





Noe; Amazing.





Zione: Right? And there was this one scene where she goes for something and everybody in South Africa knew her story, right? So, whoever the authority person was, he was looking at her with such disdain like after everything your parents did to get you to be White?





Noe: heartbreaking.





Zione: You are now crossing over to go down that path? You know, he was so irritated, that she’s throwing away all this advantage and all of that. Spitting in her parents’ face. And for what?





Anna: For love.





Zione: Right, In that context, it’s like, ‘what?’





Noe: Exactly.





Zione: So, if you get a moment, watch it but watch it till the end because then the real person then comes because she now gives talks in South African schools.





Anna: I am totally watching that tonight. That’s amazing.





Zione: I know, I know, I know. Anyway.





Noe: We’ll finish this and watch that right now.





Zione: Yes, absolutely.





Anna: But what I am curious, even till this day, what people think my skin colour is when they only know me through a phone conversation. So, my name is Anna. I don’t have an Asian accent.





Zione: Exactly





Anna: So, I have had instances, especially working the in the government sector where I used to be...







Zione: I can imagine.





Anna: Where I have this relationship with them over emails and calls and then we meet in person and their reaction...





Zione: And you can see that double take of …. yeah... there’s that dissonance because you don’t look how you sound or how I expected you to look and hang on...





Noe: That’s interesting...





Anna: Yeah and I enjoy that so much.





Noe: Interesting





Zione: There you go.. That's fantastic, that’s fantastic. Thanks, Anna for sharing.





