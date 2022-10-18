Who’s Your Don Bradman?

Jeannie Longo: The champion French cyclist with a complicated legacy

Jeannie Longo during the 1986 World Cycling Championships. Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

Published 19 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Christophe Mallet, Dario Castaldo
Jeannie Longo is one of the most successful female cyclists of all time. A thirteen time world champion cyclist and Olympic gold medallist, nicknamed the terminator on a bike. But allegations of doping and other controversies dogged her career, dividing public opinion and overshadowing her legacy.

Jeannie Longo is often the first name that springs to mind when you talk about women’s cycling in France. Even today, years after her retirement, she is recognised by the general public as a legend of the sport.

But from inside the world of cycling, there are differing opinions about her legacy.

With a career that spanned several decades, does Jeannie Longo's story mirror how women's cycling has developed, or was the sport under her shadow?
She was the tree hiding the forest, making sure there was no forest behind her.
Jean-François Quénet
This episode of Who’s Your Don Bradman explores the fight that women had to go through to be recognised as professional athletes in their own right.

Who's Your Don Bradman?
tells the stories of inspiring sporting heroes idolised around the world but perhaps unknown here in Australia. The series is hosted by Christophe Mallet and Dario Castaldo, with sound design by Max Gosford.

