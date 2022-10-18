Jeannie Longo: The champion French cyclist with a complicated legacy

Jeannie Longo is often the first name that springs to mind when you talk about women’s cycling in France. Even today, years after her retirement, she is recognised by the general public as a legend of the sport.





But from inside the world of cycling, there are differing opinions about her legacy.





With a career that spanned several decades, does Jeannie Longo's story mirror how women's cycling has developed, or was the sport under her shadow?



She was the tree hiding the forest, making sure there was no forest behind her. Jean-François Quénet

This episode of Who’s Your Don Bradman explores the fight that women had to go through to be recognised as professional athletes in their own right.



