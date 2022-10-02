Colours of Cricket

Racism and sledging in Australian Cricket: How does it impact players of South Asian heritage?

Colours of Cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka

Sanath Jayasuriya celebrates during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup semi final match between Sri Lanka and Australia in South Africa. Credit: Hamish Blair, Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 9:20am, updated 3 hours ago at 10:28am
By Deeju Sivadas, Vatsal Patel, Sahil Makkar, Abhas Parajuli
Presented by Kulasegaram Sanchayan, Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

The practice of sledging on Australian cricket fields can often blur lines into racist slurs. In this final episode of Colours of Cricket, we explore how sledging and racism on the field has impacted players from South Asia. And what measures are in place to address this issue?

Published 3 October 2022 at 9:20am, updated 3 hours ago at 10:28am
By Deeju Sivadas, Vatsal Patel, Sahil Makkar, Abhas Parajuli
Presented by Kulasegaram Sanchayan, Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
From Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath allegedly calling Sri Lankan star allrounder Sanath Jayasuriya a “black monkey” in the 1990s, to Darren Lehmann being suspended for five matches in 2003 for using racist slurs after his dismissal against Sri Lanka; there has been a long association between racism and Australian Cricket.

One of the most significant racial controversies that shrouded Australian cricket was in 2005 when South Africa was touring.

During the first test match, some members of the local crowd shouted "Kaffir" to visiting players. The term is a racist slur to Black Africans.

Advertisement
The incident prompted an ICC investigation into the behaviour of local crowds.

Malcolm Conn is a Walkley Award winning Australian cricket journalist. He says racism has its roots in the formation of this country, and things would have been even worse for earlier generations of players and spectators who came to Australia from the subcontinent.
Australia was such a white country.
Malcolm Conn
But cricket historian Patrick Skene says that although things are improving, the prevalence of racial vilification on our cricket pitches depends on who you talk to.

"One person says they get abused every two to three weeks. Others would say it is completely overblown and disproportionate and doesn't exist".

"It causes a great deal of discomfort to talk about, and it's a difficult one. If you don't talk about things, you can't improve them."

He says racist incidents are not exclusive to Australia.
Racism is all over the world, and that's where Australians get a bit upset when they feel they're being singled out. But we still have to call it what it is. It's rank cowardice to insult someone's ancestry to try and win a game. It's cheating, it's cowardice, and it should be called what it is.
Patrick Skene
Things are slowly changing as Australian line-ups become more diverse and culturally aware.

Born in Pakistan, Usman Khawaja became the first Muslim player to play for Australia when he debuted in the the 2011 Sydney Ashes Test.

"People sledged me as I grew up, and I played. [There was] plenty of racial vilification and things against me. But it never hindered me because I never got any sympathy or excuses from my brothers or my family; I was very resilient."

Bhavin Nagar, a community cricketer playing in Australia, has some suggestions for migrants.

He says it is crucial to speak up if you receive poor treatment.

"Play with the spirit of the game, and don't take anything if you think [you have] not been fairly treated," he says.
If there's no fair treatment, speak up. Whether it means to tell your own club, your own team or the association, you do not need to take racial abuse.
Bhavin Nagar
Hear more by clicking play above, or find
Colours of Cricket
in the SBS Radio app or your favourite podcast app such as
Spotify
or
Apple Podcasts
.

Hosts: Preeti Jabbal and Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Lead Producer: Deeju Sivadas
Producers: Sahil Makkar, Vatsal Patel, Abhas Parajuli
Sound Design: Max Gosford
Program Manager: Manpreet Kaur Singh
Advisor: Patrick Skene

Colours of Cricket is an eight-part podcast series, created by SBS Radio's South Asian language programs; SBS Bangla, SBS Gujarati, SBS Hindi, SBS Malayalam, SBS Nepali, SBS Punjabi, SBS Sinhala, SBS Tamil, and SBS Urdu.
More episodes of Colours of Cricket

Why are South Asian players underrepresented in Australian cricket?

How are South Asian migrants changing the face of Australian Cricket?

125 years ago an Indian prince scored a Test century in Australia: Hear cricket’s untold stories

A new world order: How the Indian subcontinent is changing cricket's balance of power

South Asian Fans: Changing the sound and spirit of cricket in Australia

Tarrant, Sellers, Surti, Harinath: Unsung pioneers who connected Australia and India through cricket

Not just a 'gentleman’s game': How women changed cricket

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar during the ICC Womens World Cup Twenty20 semi final match between Australia and India

Not just a 'gentleman’s game': How women changed cricket

Colours of Cricket-GettyImages-637474174.jpg

Tarrant, Sellers, Surti, Harinath: Unsung pioneers who connected Australia and India through cricket

A Sri Lanka supporter during the T20 International series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground

South Asian Fans: Changing the sound and spirit of cricket in Australia

Sri Lankan Captain Arjuna Ranatunga in heated discussion with umpires Ross Emerson and Anthony McQuillan

A new world order: How the Indian subcontinent is changing cricket's balance of power