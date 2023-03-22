What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

Key Points Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam during which healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day celebration of end of the holy month of fasting.

Muslim Australians bring their distinctive cultural practices to the celebration of Eid.

Australia is home to more than 813,000 of the world’s 1.97 billion Muslim population.





In a country as multicultural as Australia, it would be hard to find someone who hasn’t met, befriended, or worked with people of a different faith or culture.





Understanding and appreciating one another’s religion and culture is a fundamental aspect of a cohesive multicultural society.





Muslims in Australia and around the world embark on Ramadan, a month-long journey of worship and fasting.



The Islamic Hijri calendar, is based on the cycles of the moon around the Earth. Credit: Pixabay

So, what is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which healthy adult Muslims are required to fast from dawn to dusk.





Associate Professor Zuleyha Keskin is the Associate Head of the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation at Charles Stuart University in Melbourne.





She says, a huge learning or development and discipline processes take place for Muslims during the month of Ramadan.



Ramadan is considered the holiest month of the year for Muslims and that makes it a very special month. Associate Professor Zuleyha Keskin, Associate Head of the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation at Charles Stuart University, Melbourne.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is based on the cycles of the moon around the Earth. Since it’s 10 to 12 days shorter than the solar year, the dates for Islamic occasions vary every year.





This year, the holy month of Ramadan falls between 22March and 20 April.



A meal with loved ones during Ramadan. Source: iStockphoto / PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why are Muslims required to fast?

Fasting (Sawm in Arabic) is one of the Five Pillars of Islam- which are Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, Fasting and Hajj or pilgrimage.





During fasting particularly, Muslims are required to restrain from smoking, having sexual relations, expressing anger or engaging in arguments and committing immoral acts.





In addition, extra worship practices, such as prayers, reading and understanding the Quran and charity work are encouraged. Many Muslims also attend mosques after breaking their fast, or Iftar.





Director of the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, Professor Karima Laachir says Ramadan involves more than just abstaining from food or drink.





“Very importantly, it’s a month of spirituality, it’s a month devoted to reconnecting with one's Faith, with God,” Prof Laachir explains.



It's a month where we re-learn to be compassionate human beings, to understand the needs of people who are poor, who cannot afford to eat and reconnect with the world around us. Professor Karima Laachir, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, ANU

In addition to being a form of prayer and a religious duty, Professor Laachir notes that there were also health benefits of fasting.





“Physically, it’s very healthy because it regulates the body’s metabolism, it purifies the body of any toxicity. So, it's proven to be a very healthy process and we know...about intermittent fasting and how it’s important for the body.”



Healthy adult Muslims are required to fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan. Source: Moment RF / Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

What is Eid?

And after Muslims get through a whole month of fasting, then comes Eid.





Eid is an Arabic word for ‘festival’ or ‘feast’ and there are two main Eids in the Islamic calendar: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.





Eid al-Fitr, also referred to as the ‘Smaller Eid’, is a three-day celebration that marks the end of the month of Ramadan or fasting.



Eid al-Fitr is an opportunity to celebrate what one has achieved during the month of Ramadan. Dr Zuleyha Keskin, Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Stuart University

As they embrace Eid, Muslims are also obliged to give charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr, so the poor can also celebrate.





Professor Laachir says, Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of “togetherness and forgiveness” as it rejuvenates the community spirit and encourages Muslims to seek forgiveness.





Furthermore, it offers a great opportunity for kids to have fun, make new friends, and get familiar with the culture.



In most Islamic countries, Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday. Source: iStockphoto / Drazen Zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto Buying new clothes, especially for children, cleaning homes, and preparing special sweets and dishes are a big part of Eid preparations.





This year’s Eid al-Fitr will fall on either 21 or 22 April, depending on the sighting of moon. In most Islamic countries, Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday.





As for Eid al-Adha, also known as ‘Eid of Sacrifice’ or ‘Greater Eid’, it comes after the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrates Abraham’s willingness to obey God’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.



Members of the muslim community celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan with prayer at Lakemba Mosque in Sydney, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Numbers were down due to the bad weather with only a handful of worshippers forced to take prayer outside the mosque. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

How do Muslim Australians celebrate Eid?

Eid al-Fitr celebrations begin with special prayers on the morning of the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.





Communal prayers are held in local mosques and community centres where people greet each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’, meaning ‘Happy Eid’.





Families and friends also visit one another and community gatherings are common during Eid.





"It's very much a family collective celebration where everybody visit everybody else, and they indulge for the three days of Eid al-Fitr celebration in banquets and food, special cakes and dishes," Prof Laachir adds.





However, Muslim Australians come from many countries with distinctive cultural practices and the celebrations vary.



Large crowds filled the Mosque in Lakemba and lined the streets to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Sydney. Source: AAP / JANE DEMPSTER/AAPIMAGE Ali Awan is an Australian of Pakistani background who is particularly busy during Eid al-Fitr every year. He organises one of Australia’s biggest multicultural Eid festivals.





He says there are “huge” cultural differences between Muslims of different backgrounds. His job as the chair of the Australian Multicultural Eid Festival is to bring all of them together in one place.





“Some people cook different food, and they have different dresses that they wear on the Eid day. And then, when it comes to celebration, it could be in terms of some activities, some performances, some way of explorations, and all these things,” Mr Awan explains.



During the Eid festival, we try to bring together all of the different performances, different cultures into one place and that’s the beauty of Australia. Ali Awan, Australian Multicultural Eid Festival

Professor Laachir agrees, saying the Eid celebrations in Australia are much more diverse and powerful than in many Islamic countries.



