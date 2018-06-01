All kinds of beauties

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen All kinds of beautiesPlay11:17SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: FacebookGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.68MB)Published 1 June 2018 at 4:31pmBy Cielo FranklinSource: SBS Butterflies come to pretty flowers, says a Korean proverb. Image: Newly-crowned Western Australia beauties (facebook)Published 1 June 2018 at 4:31pmBy Cielo FranklinSource: SBSBut in the case of these Filipino-Australian beauties, accolades and appreciation come as well.Listen to newly-crowned beauty title holders Dee, Rebecca, Celia and Jade as they talk about beauty and anything that goes with it.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom