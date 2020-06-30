Are you eligible for the HomeBuilders grant?

Highlights Property developers have welcomed the short-term stimulus package as an opportunity for a cross-section of buyers and a jolt of momentum for the market.

Many Filipino-Australians are grabbing the offer

The program is limited by some fairly strict criteria.

Part of the federal government’s economic recovery plan is providing around 27,000 eligible home owners and occupiers with $25,000 grant to help build a new home or renovate an existing home.







HomeBuilder scheme is a tax-free grant program to stimulate the residential construction sector in response to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.







Marites Novis of QFirst Property Development said the HomeBuilder grant has been very attractive to a lot of Filipino-Australian homebuyers.





"Apparently there's a lot of Filipino-Australian inquiring and applying for the grant. Although some of them are not yet ready to purchase a home, the $25,000 grant has pushed them to take this opportunity"





Are you eligible for the HomeBuilder Scheme?





It seems like a generous offer. However, not everyone can benefit from this cash grant.





To access HomeBuilder, owner-occupiers must meet the following eligibility criteria:





You are not a company or trust

You are 18years old and above

You are an Australian citizen;

You enter into a building contract between June 4, 2020 and December 31, 2020

Renovations must cost more than $150,000 but less than $750,000;

Individuals must earn less than $125,000 per year;

Couples must earn less than $200,000 collectively per year;

HomeBuilder is only available on homes valued under $1.5 million before the renovation work;

Not available for investment properties;

Not available to owners who renovate their home without employing builders;

The HomeBuilder grant cannot be used for additions such as swimming pools, tennis courts or sheds – it’s only to be used for renovations or extensions to the property itself.

All eligible builders must be licensed or registered prior to the Government’s announcement.

HomeBuilder will complement existing State and Territory First Home Owner Grant programs, stamp duty concessions and other grant schemes, as well as the Commonwealth’s First Home Loan Deposit Scheme and First Home Super Saver Scheme.





If you’re a first home buyer and you’re buying or building a new home in NSW, you may qualify for a $10,000 grant under the First Home Owner Grant (New Homes) scheme if you purchase date was on or after 1 January 2016.





For many growing families, this grant is a fantastic opportunity to add space to their home.















