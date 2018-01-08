Australia to pursue exports of medicinal marijuana

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the move will help both patients and farmers in Australia by boosting the local industry.
Source: Getty Images
Published 8 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Marijia Zivic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Medicinal-marijuana stocks have surged following a Turnbull Government decision to let Australian companies export their products. Health Minister Greg Hunt says the move will help both patients and farmers in Australia by boosting the local industry.
Published 8 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Marijia Zivic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Share