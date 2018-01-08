SBS Filipino

Australia to pursue exports of medicinal marijuana

marijuana

Published 8 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Marijia Zivic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Medicinal-marijuana stocks have surged following a Turnbull Government decision to let Australian companies export their products. Health Minister Greg Hunt says the move will help both patients and farmers in Australia by boosting the local industry.

