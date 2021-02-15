Australia's multicultural communities the focus of coronavirus vaccine plan

Highlights The government has released a 1.3 million-dollar plan to ensure materials are translated for Australians who speak English as a second language

One in five people in Australia speak a language other than English

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils has welcomed federal government funding to ensure COVID-19 vaccination information reaches migrants

Australia's mass coronavirus vaccination campaign is set to begin by the end of the month, with the first batch of 80,000 doses due to arrive by the end of the week.





The vaccine will be voluntary and free of charge, including those without Medicare eligibility.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says reaching migrant communities, including temporary migrants, will be critical to the success of the program.





"We have seen from the UK that one of the challenges is people from particular backgrounds where they may not have English as a first language have the information, particularly older Australians from non-English speaking backgrounds. If they have the information, if their communities are supporting them, then vaccine take-up will be higher. And many of those are, of course, in an age group where they are more vulnerable"











The first groups to receive the vaccine include the elderly, those living with co-morbidities, and people working in the aged care, disability and health sectors.





And bilingual health workers and interpreters will be involved in the vaccine rollout.





Mr Hunt says it is important that language barriers do not impede access to the vaccine, particularly for aged care staff and elderly Australians who speak English as a second language.





"$1.3 million of the funding is for the multicultural Australia communities to themselves lead their own outreach. So it's grassroots, but it's also very interestingly being designed with common themes, but appropriate messaging for each community"





The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils AFIC, says it has already been working with the members in its community to respond to vaccine hesitancy.





It has issued a directive, telling practicing Muslims they can take the vaccine with peace of mind.





The C-E-O of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, Keysar Trad, says coronavirus misinformation needs to be tackled head on.









