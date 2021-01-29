Border residents: 'It has been very difficult for our business'

Highlights Border residents face inconvenience because of differing time zones.

COVID-19 restrictions and border closures presented more complications for residents and businesses.

A travel bubble between Queensland-New South Wales was put in place to ease the impact of border closures.

The pandemic has forcefully reminded Australians of the existence of the internal political borders. Though people have always been aware of state differences, many have imagined they don't matter a great deal. Until controls on interstate movements were introduced last year in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.













Differing time zones





Tweed Heads with its twin town, Coolangatta, is located on the southern side of the New South Wales-Queensland border.





Step across the border in summertime and you will go back an hour in Queensland where they have never embraced daylight savings.





This is why Tweed Head’s Filipino shop owner, Mr Eunice Quimosing has to operate with two clocks during the summer months.





“At first I get really confused on what time to follow. But someone told me that even if I’m closer to Queensland, I still need to use the New South Wales time," shares Mr Quimosing.





An hour difference between the neighbouring state has also changed the way his family manage their daily routines.





“I was working in Queensland before, while my wife works in NSW. We have to use different clocks at home ang on our phones. We also need to adjust our sleep and travel time depending on which side of the state we are going,” he adds.





After nine years of dealing with the seasonal time alteration, the Quimosings learned to live with it.





Border closures and re-opening

A Queensland police officer stops a motorist at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border, Friday, May 22, 2020. Source: AAP





However, the COVID-19 restrictions and border closures presented more complications that extended beyond operating in two time zones.





Residents were told they could secure a permit to cross the border. It became a big challenge for 8,000 Tweed Heads residents who works in Gold Coast and around 5,000 Gold Coast residents who works in Tweed Heads.





“It has been very difficult for our business. Most of our customers are from Queensland and they couldn’t get to our store in NSW without a border pass. It would take an hour sometimes to cross the border, so a lot of people just didn’t bother. Some who doesn’t want to get a permit are just asking friends to shop for them.”





Faced with a supply issue for his grocery products from the Philippines, he was struggling to make ends meet. He realised though that people are sending money back home more frequently, so he shifted his focus.





“We saw an opportunity to earn more through money remittance. It was a scary time for us, but we managed to get through it.”





Travel bubble

During the hard lockdown imposed on August, Tweed Heads and other residents on the southern side of Queensland-New South Wales border were allowed to travel to the northern Gold Coast as part of a travel bubble. The arrangement is put in place to ease the impact of the border closure on these towns.





Motorists approach the Queensland / New South Wales border checkpoint in Coolangatta, on the Gold Coast, December 22, 2020 (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP





After eight months of being closed off from the largest populations in the country, the hard lockdown between NSW and QLD was lifted on December 1, 2020.





But just before Christmas, thousands of residents across Greater Sydney were shut out from entering the sunshine state again, after two coronavirus clusters on the Northern Beaches and Berala, in the city's south-west.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the strict new border controls had been reinforced because people were breaching the rules.





"People will start to see barricades going up again this afternoon and by 6:00am tomorrow it'll be back to the strong border measures that we have seen in Queensland that have kept Queenslanders safe," she said.





Queensland border reopening

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Source: AAP





Earlier this week, the Premier has announced the border to New South Wales will reopen on February 1.





Queensland's border checkpoints will be dismantled from 1:00am on Monday, allowing freedom of entry to not just New South Wales residents, but everyone Australia-wide.





The decision means travellers from Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains regions no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in Queensland.





Residents from the borders like Eunice welcomes the announcement with the hope that the invisible line between states will never have to close again.





