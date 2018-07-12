Boutique visa deals to fight niche skills shortage in specified locations

The Government has already granted special visas in industries such as aged care, where bilingual workers are increasingly in demand.
World Alzeheimer Day Source: AAP
Published 12 July 2018 at 11:50am, updated 12 July 2018 at 11:53am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government is targeting particular parts of the country for boutique visa deals as it tries to combat niche skills shortages. Image: A carer in a aged care facility (AAP)
Published 12 July 2018 at 11:50am, updated 12 July 2018 at 11:53am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share