Bulk-billed IVF treatment in Perth, a WA first

A pregnant woman

Pregnancy stock in Sydney, Tuesday, March 26, 2013. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy

Published 13 September 2018 at 2:44pm
By Cielo Franklin
WA may get industrial manslaughter laws; Perth clinic offers bulk-billed IVF treatment in WA first; Phone emergency alert system to include hostile acts, security threats; American multimillionaire Bill Tai tips Perth to be the next Silicon Valley; Australian pearl farm makes rare discovery as it uncovers 10 pearls inside a single shell & WA driller uncovers behemoth gold nugget, possibly biggest in recorded history; Perth Mint's $2.5m gold and diamond coin

