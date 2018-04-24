SBS Filipino

Cebu hits weather ceiling

Children enjoy Cebu beach

Published 24 April 2018 at 2:30pm, updated 24 April 2018 at 2:36pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Children beating the summer heat in Moalboal, Cebu (Melgar)

Cebu hits high temperature; Department of Transportation recommends planned Cebu City Bus Rapid Transit  (BRT); COMELEC warns on premature campaign for Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataang Elections; Sen Sonny Angara urges out-of-school-youth to avail of free "college education"  program"; Tourist operators enjoy more than 1400 re-bookings of cancelled  Boracay Tours; and P12 million allocated for  St Joseph cultural summit

