Changes to Australian Visa in 2018

australian visa in between two british passport pages Source: iStockphoto
Published 25 January 2018 at 1:27pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 1:31pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are several changes expected to happen with Australian visas in 2018. Some have been confirmed while others are still pending. Image: Australian Visa (SBS)
Published 25 January 2018 at 1:27pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 1:31pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share