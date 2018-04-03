China's tariffs on US may offer chance for Australia

But while US farmers are worried about the fallout, analysts in Australia say it could create opportunities for Australia to gain more trade access into China.
South Australian Liberal leader Steven Marshall (left) with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP
Published 3 April 2018 at 12:11pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
China has placed extra tariffs on over 120 products from the United States in response to President Donald Trump's tax hike on steel and aluminium imports. Image: South Australian premier Steven Marshall and Malcolm Turnbull at a vineyard (AAP)
Published 3 April 2018 at 12:11pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Share