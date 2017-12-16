Christmas Hollywood films impact our thoughts about this festive season

Over the years, Christmas has been associated with the message of love, hope, togetherness and belongingness but at the same time of snows, festive lights and Santa Claus.





But where does the majority of us derived this concept about Christmas? SBS Filipino explored the context of Hollywood films (about Christmas) and its impact to many countries around the world (including Australia and the Philippines) on how this festive season should be celebrated.





Professor Sean Redmond, a researcher from Deakin School of Communication and Creative Arts, talked with SBS Filipino from a sunny and warm Melbourne about the influences of some of the most popular Christmas films in shaping our thoughts on how Christmas should be like (and this is despite Christmas being celebrated here during the height of the summer).





A scene from Home Alone Source: C. Diones





Mr. Redmond named three types of Christmas films in this interview; one is set around Christmas ( Home Alone ), those that are about Christmas ( Miracle on 34 th Street ) and the classic films usually watched during Christmas ( Die Hard ). All have common elements of snows, tinsels and roast turkey dinner as well as the unifying message of love, hope, sharing, happy endings and giving.





A scene from Die Hard Source: C. Diones





In this regard, SBS Filipino asked Mr. Redmond on how we can break through the dominant perception about Christmas (that is more northern hemispheric) in order that other celebration of Christmas be represented as well. He said that social media can be a platform to circulate different and more hopeful images of this festive season but also emphasized that despite our diversity, we share common values.





Mr. Redmond’s passion on Christmas films was apparent on how he shared the plot of some of these films. He shared about Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life; it is a story of George who wants to commit suicide thinking that his life is worthless when an angel appears and shows him what will happen to other people’s lives if he did not exist on earth. After journeying back in time, George realizes that indeed, his life is worth living.





A scene from It's a Wonderful Life Source: C. Diones











The dreamlike quality, beautifully-written scripts and celebratory endings of Christmas films had captured Mr. Redmond’s interest for these films. Apart from these is the universal message it conveys, ‘of giving rather than taking’ and ‘of doing more for one another.’





When SBS Filipino asked what will be the best Christmas film he can recommend to everyone? Mr. Redmond had a list on his head but settled with the original Miracle on 34 th Street released in 1947 and Sound of Music.





A scene from Miracle on 34th Street Source: C. Diones



