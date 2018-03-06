SBS Filipino

Climate experts warn of more "wacky"weather to come

SBS Filipino

Heavy snow fall and sub-zero temperatures have hit Britain with more heavy snow expected in the coming days

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 12:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parts of Europe and the United States are being lashed by extreme weather, grounding flights, stranding drivers, and bringing public transport to a standstill. Image: Heavy snow fall and sub-zero temperatures have hit Britain with more heavy snow expected in the coming days. (EPA/NEIL HALL) (AAP)

Published 6 March 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 12:25pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Experts warn this kind of weather could become the norm in the future.
 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul