Comelec yet to name watchlist area in Elections

Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB) will conduct hearings on "wage hike petition"; Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to determine election watchlist; Bureau of Fire Protection asks authorities to install fire hydrants in key cities and towns; Department of Education (DEPED) reminds school authorities not to withhold report card for lack of signed clearence; Tumalog Falls to be closed; Chinese who poised for a selfie in Osmena Peak fell into 15 meter's high and hurt himself.



