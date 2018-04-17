SBS Filipino

Comelec yet to name watchlist area in Elections

Department of Education in Cebu

Published 18 April 2018 at 9:49am, updated 18 April 2018 at 9:52am
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Department of Education in Cebu (Melgar)

Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB) will conduct hearings on  "wage hike petition"; Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to determine election watchlist; Bureau of Fire Protection  asks authorities to install fire hydrants in key cities and towns; Department of Education (DEPED) reminds school authorities not  to withhold  report card for lack of signed clearence; Tumalog Falls to be closed; Chinese who poised for a selfie in Osmena Peak fell into 15 meter's high and hurt himself.

