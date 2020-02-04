SBS Filipino

Community shattered by the deaths of three children

Sydney killing, road accident

A man pauses near flowers placed at the scene where seven children were hit on a footpath by a four-wheel drive in the Sydney suburb of Oatlands. Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Published 4 February 2020 at 2:51pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 3:20pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
In the wake of a crash that killed four children in Sydney's north west on the weekend, road safety advocates are calling for a mandatory blood alcohol level of zero for all drivers.

