Customers at Gold Coast salon assessed after employee tests positive for COVID 19

A 63-year-old woman who has recently returned from Iran is in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital. Source: Gold Coast University Hospital
Published 3 March 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 2:10pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Customers of a beauty salon in Gold Coast were assessed after an employee was found positive for coronavirus.
Published 3 March 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 2:10pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share