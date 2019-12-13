Data shows public hospitals not coping with demand

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found almost 900 thousand patients were added to public hospital waiting lists for elective surgery Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2019 at 4:50pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New national figures show public hospitals are struggling to keep up with the demand for some surgeries and emergency department care. Patient advocates say increased waiting times are causing unnecessary stress and anxiety on already vulnerable people.
