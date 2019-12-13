SBS Filipino

Data shows public hospitals not coping with demand

SBS Filipino

public hopistals, demand

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found almost 900 thousand patients were added to public hospital waiting lists for elective surgery Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2019 at 4:50pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

New national figures show public hospitals are struggling to keep up with the demand for some surgeries and emergency department care. Patient advocates say increased waiting times are causing unnecessary stress and anxiety on already vulnerable people.

Published 13 December 2019 at 4:50pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom