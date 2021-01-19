Demand for rental properties outside the major cities increases

According to the latest rental market figures, Sydney unit rents have recorded their steepest drop in more than 15 years giving renters hundreds of dollars savings.





Domain’s senior research analyst, Nicola Powell said unit rents have been hardest hit in the city and east and inner west since the pandemic hit in March.





“The pandemic has created greater demand shocks and helped to accelerate the declines seen in asking rents in Sydney.”





House rents were up across most regions, with the largest increase recorded on the Central Coast where rents climbed 4.5 per cent over the quarter to $460 a week.





Melbourne landlords were under greater pressure to lower their rents compared to every other capital city.





Meanwhile, the cost of renting a house in Canberra, Perth and Darwin skyrocketed. Renters currently applying for properties are being forced to put their best foot forward to put them ahead in the eyes of landlords.





While COVID-19 has halted the usual influx of international arrivals, more Australians are relocating interstates.





According to data from CoreLogic, Canberra is currently the most expensive city for renters in the country.



