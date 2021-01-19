SBS Filipino

Demand for rental properties outside the major cities increases

SBS Filipino

surge of demand in the rental market in australia

Source: Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2021 at 4:04pm
Source: SBS

Tenants battle to secure properties across Canberra, Perth and Darwin while Sydney and Melbourne rent plunge

Published 19 January 2021 at 4:04pm
Source: SBS
According to the latest rental market figures, Sydney unit rents have recorded their steepest drop in more than 15 years giving renters hundreds of dollars savings.

Domain’s senior research analyst, Nicola Powell said unit rents have been hardest hit in the city and east and inner west since the pandemic hit in March.

“The pandemic has created greater demand shocks and helped to accelerate the declines seen in asking rents in Sydney.”

Advertisement
House rents were up across most regions, with the largest increase recorded on the Central Coast where rents climbed 4.5 per cent over the quarter to $460 a week.

Melbourne landlords were under greater pressure to lower their rents compared to every other capital city.

Meanwhile, the cost of renting a house in Canberra, Perth and Darwin skyrocketed. Renters currently applying for properties are being forced to put their best foot forward to put them ahead in the eyes of landlords.

While COVID-19 has halted the usual influx of international arrivals, more Australians are relocating interstates. 

According to data from CoreLogic, Canberra is currently the most expensive city for renters in the country.

The median weekly rent for a house in the capital is $657 — up 3.6 per cent since 2019. Apartment rents are also increasing but not as quickly, with the average now $473 per week.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?