SBS Filipino

Driving force behind change for Saudi women won't fly home from Australia now

SBS Filipino

Manal al-Sharif talks of death threats

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2018 at 1:56pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS

A key activist behind the movement to allow women to drive in Saudi Arabia says fellow campaigners are being arrested and targeted in a government smear campaign. Image: Manal al-Sharif talks of death threats (SBS)

Published 22 May 2018 at 1:56pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
And she says she has also received death threats for her part in changing Saudi policy, claiming some threats have come from within Australia, where she is working.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom