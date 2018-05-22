Driving force behind change for Saudi women won't fly home from Australia now

And she says she has also received death threats for her part in changing Saudi policy, claiming some threats have come from within Australia, where she is working.
Source: SBS
A key activist behind the movement to allow women to drive in Saudi Arabia says fellow campaigners are being arrested and targeted in a government smear campaign. Image: Manal al-Sharif talks of death threats (SBS)
